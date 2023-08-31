South Side Chicago's Pullman neighborhood gave birth to the Labor Day holiday after a railroad strike was suppressed with deadly force.

Now home to a National Historic Park, Pullman now has an annual celebration of the holiday many see as just of day off of work or the occasion for one last road trip or visit to the beach as summer fades.

This year, Chicago's Labor Day celebration will take place in the Pullman neighborhood from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday Festivities will center around the Pullman Exhibit Hall at 11141 South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago.

The Chicago Federation of Labor and the Pullman National Historical Park will host a Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest on the grounds of the Pullman National Historic Park. Eddie Fest honors the prominent labor leader Eddie "Oil Can" Sadlowski, who represented workers at U.S. Steel's South Works on the Southeast Side and led an upstart bid to unseat the national United Steelworkers union leadership.

The Labor Day Parade will run along Cottage Grove Avenue from 108th to 113th streets from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday. Expect to see labor-themed floats and many community organizations.

It will be followed by Eddie Fest in the Pullman and Arcade from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The festivities will feature food for purchase, a beer garden, DJs and the Union Hall band. People also can enjoy games, a bounce house and other family-friendly activities on the Historic Pullman Foundation Exhibit Hall grounds.

Visitors can learn about the Pullman neighborhood's role in history.

The industrialist George Pullman developed the neighborhood, building a luxury sleeper-car factory and a surrounding planned worker community from which his employees had a short walk to work. He started out refurbishing old railcars, then started building them from scratch and then decided to consolidate his manufacturing operations in Chicago, where he made his fortune by raising up the city streets to make room for a a sewer system.

Pullman's factory not far from Lake Calumet had transfer bays that allowed cars to be moved from one bay to the next as workers worked on them. National Park Service Ranger Alex Rubenstein said it was an early iteration of the assembly line that Henry Ford visited to see, applying the lessons he learned to his automotive factories in Detroit.

Workers built sleeper cars, dining cars and other cars when long-distance train travel was more popular. They supplied transport cars and hospital cars for both World Wars.

The rail business boomed as traffic tripled but railroads often overextended themselves and then went bankrupt as the country neared a depression. Pullman riled up workers by cutting wages by as much as 50%, cutting hours and laying workers off while raising rents.

"He basically had a monopoly so workers couldn't go to work anywhere similar," Calumet Heritage Partnership board Chairman Gary Johnson said.

Workers went on strike and brought train traffic to a standstill by boycotting any trains with Pullman cars, leaving produce rotting in boxcars.

The Grover Cleveland administration attached mail cars to all the trains, giving the government the authority to send in the armed forces. That led to riots and strikers getting shot and killed nationwide.

The administration sought to throw workers a sop to make amends, Rubenstein said.

"Grover Cleveland signed legislation making Labor Day a national holiday. Thanks to the Pullman strike, we now have the Labor Day holiday," he said.

Pullman was named a National Monument in 2015. The Visitors Center in the old Administration Building is now filled with exhibits like a scale model of the factory and a re-created Pullman car that explained the history of the labor movement in Pullman and how it shaped the country.

The rest of the world celebrates International Workers' Day on May 1, Indiana University Northwest Labor Studies Lecturer Michael Olszanski said.

"We became so obsessed with Americanism and anti-communism that we moved Labor Day from May 1st to the end of summer," he said. "I always wish a happy Labor Day to the workers of the world on May 1st. I think it's influenced by American exceptionalism. They try to split workers up by sex, race and nationality. It's another way to weaken workers. The companies themselves have been getting more global and encouraging their workers to be nationalists."