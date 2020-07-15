Lack of air conditioning hampers Porter COVID testing

“We will be in touch,” Stamp said.

The Indiana Department of Health is considering dissolution of the contract with OptumServe and giving control over testing to county health departments and federally qualified health centers like HealthLinc, Stamp said.

If that happens, the state would pay about $50,000 per site for nine months. Although the state would also cover test supplies, personal protective equipment and other essentials, the county health department likely would need to add nurses to cover weekends and some other shifts, she said.

“I think they’re looking at us because they fumbled the ball,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

Another county health department responsibility in dealing with the pandemic is reviewing safety plans for school districts and for some private schools.

“No two plans look exactly the same, but there are a lot of creative people in the schools who think outside the box,” Stamp said.

“There are going to be some stops and starts,” she said. Some districts have already decided to begin the school year with classes online instead of in person, and practices for fall sports have been suspended in some districts.