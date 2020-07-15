Lack of air conditioning hampers Porter COVID testing

VALPARAISO — Lack of air conditioning has hampered COVID-19 testing, according to Porter County’s health officer.
Testing is done at the National Guard armory in Valparaiso under the state’s contract with OptumServe as well as at HealthLinc in Valparaiso.
The armory isn’t air conditioned, a fact that might not have been of much concern when testing sites were chosen in March and April, Dr. Maria Stamp told the county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
“They have had to cancel many appointments in the last couple of weeks,” Stamp said.
When the temperature is above 85 degrees, it’s a safety issue for workers who have to wear gowns, masks and face shields for personal protection, Stamp said. Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations say that’s just too hot for that kind of work.
Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, offered the Porter County Expo Center as an alternative. The Expo Center is air conditioned and has plenty of room, Good said. It’s where county employees were tested prior to returning to county buildings following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
Another option would be new county garage being built on County Road 700 North in South Haven, Good said. That building should be finished in a few months. The offices there will be air conditioned, but not the garage itself, Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton said.
“We will be in touch,” Stamp said.
The Indiana Department of Health is considering dissolution of the contract with OptumServe and giving control over testing to county health departments and federally qualified health centers like HealthLinc, Stamp said.
If that happens, the state would pay about $50,000 per site for nine months. Although the state would also cover test supplies, personal protective equipment and other essentials, the county health department likely would need to add nurses to cover weekends and some other shifts, she said.
“I think they’re looking at us because they fumbled the ball,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.
Another county health department responsibility in dealing with the pandemic is reviewing safety plans for school districts and for some private schools.
“No two plans look exactly the same, but there are a lot of creative people in the schools who think outside the box,” Stamp said.
“There are going to be some stops and starts,” she said. Some districts have already decided to begin the school year with classes online instead of in person, and practices for fall sports have been suspended in some districts.
The health department has three nurses dedicated to wading through guidance by the Indiana State Department of Health, Department of Education, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as others to review school reopening plans.
“This is what we’re here for. This is what we’re made for,” Stamp said of her department’s response to the pandemic.
Stamp stressed individual responsibility in wearing face masks properly, social distancing and getting tested if not feeling well or if exposed to someone not feeling well.
“Our behavior today affects hospitalization and death rates three weeks to two months from now,” Stamp said.
Younger people might think they can be lax in following the rules of COVID-19 safety, but they need to understand they could be spreading the disease to older and vulnerable populations, Stamp said.
“The last thing we want is it back in our nursing homes,” she said.
