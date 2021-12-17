Lack of bell ringers hurts Red Kettle drive

Salvation Army officials throughout the area are asking volunteers to come ring their Red Kettle campaign bell.
The problem of getting volunteers is so huge that Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army, often has filled in for bell ringing slots that have gone unfilled.
"We've had big problems ringing the bell this year. A lot of people have been home and don't want to do it. We're really pushing with less than two weeks to go for volunteers willing to help those less fortunate," Clark said.
The Red Kettle campaign kicked off earlier this season as thousands of Hoosiers still were experiencing the ongoing impact of the pandemic as they struggled to stay in their homes.
More than 85,000 households in Indiana are behind on rent, according to Policy Link. The Salvation Army has seen an increase in requests for emergency financial assistance for rent, mortgage and utilities during the past 18 months.
The same problem, lack of volunteers, exists throughout Northwest Indiana, including at Red Kettle campaigns in Porter County, LaPorte County and Michigan City Salvation Army locations.
Maj. Charles Pinkston at the LaPorte Salvation Army location, said bell ringers are needed up until 4 p.m. Dec. 24 when the campaign ends in that area.
Pinkston said volunteers can go online to registertoring.com and select the hours, day and location that is best suited for them. All donations stay in the community in which they are given.
"We have blank spots every day, especially during the weekdays. ... The more we can fill those locations, the better," Pinkston said.
The LaPorte County Salvation Army covers the LaPorte County area except for Michigan City.
Money collected so far is almost $34,000, which is less than half of its $80,000 goal.
"We're doing OK," Pinkston said.
Maj. Dale Simmons, corps officer at the Michigan City Salvation Army, said, "We're extremely in need of volunteers."
"All we ask is to do two hours, and if one hour is all you can do, we understand," Simmons said.
Simmons said Michigan City is at 51% of its $210,000 goal.
One of the events coming up is called 20 on 20, which will be held Dec. 20.
Folks are encouraged to donate $20, Simmons said.
Mayors in both Michigan City and LaPorte will be in competition from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday out ringing the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell with other team volunteers.
"We'll see which team wins," Simmons said.
Volunteers also are needed at the Porter County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, development director Angela Kalin.
"We have a big push for volunteers," Kalin said.
She encourages local organizations to volunteer since the ones that do every year have been a big help.
A few standouts have included the Kiwanis Clubs and even local students who have signed up to volunteer.
"We want to thank our volunteers," Kalin said.
Kalin said officials in Porter County have encouraged volunteers by posting their photos on Facebook.
And she encourages volunteers to add their own touches while ringing the bell, including dressing in costume, like some volunteers have done, or bringing and playing an instrument.
"They can have fun," Kalin said.
Porter County is roughly halfway to reaching its $101,000 goal.
"We're struggling but not struggling," Kalin said.
Clark said service clubs that have stepped up to ring the Red Kettle bells definitely have been a big help.
Munster police also have been among regular volunteers in that community.
The goal in Lake County, which covers East Chicago, Munster and Gary, is $300,000.
"We're roughly a little over 50% toward that goal," Clark said.
No one at any of the Salvation Army locations has found a gold coin in any of the kettles, which has been the case in past years.
"We usually get one every year. We are waiting for it," Kalin said.