Lack of bell ringers hurts Red Kettle drive

Pinkston said volunteers can go online to registertoring.com and select the hours, day and location that is best suited for them. All donations stay in the community in which they are given.

"We have blank spots every day, especially during the weekdays. ... The more we can fill those locations, the better," Pinkston said.

The LaPorte County Salvation Army covers the LaPorte County area except for Michigan City.

Money collected so far is almost $34,000, which is less than half of its $80,000 goal.

"We're doing OK," Pinkston said.

Maj. Dale Simmons, corps officer at the Michigan City Salvation Army, said, "We're extremely in need of volunteers."

"All we ask is to do two hours, and if one hour is all you can do, we understand," Simmons said.

Simmons said Michigan City is at 51% of its $210,000 goal.

One of the events coming up is called 20 on 20, which will be held Dec. 20.

Folks are encouraged to donate $20, Simmons said.