LaCrosse receives $3.27 million grant to complete water infrastructure improvements

lacrosse water tower The new Lacrosse water tower, above, was completed during the first phase of the town's Water Infrastructure Improvement Plan.

LACROSSE — The Town of LaCrosse's aging water mains are getting an upgrade.

The Indiana State Revolving Fund announced LaCrosse as the recipient of a $3.27 million grant to complete its' second phase of improvement to the town's water main system on Wednesday.

The current mains were installed 60 years ago and are in need of replacement, town officials said in a news release. With the grant, LaCrosse will soon have half of its water mains replaced and larger fire hydrants, with no increased utility cost for residents.

lacrosse water pipes The second phase of the project will result in the replacement of 51% of the town's water mains, among other improvements.

The grant will fund about 92% of the project, officials said. The remaining 8% will be funded by surplus funds that were the result of the first phase of the project coming in under budget by about $400,000.

LaCrosse qualified for funding based on income of residents. LaCrosse Clerk-Treasurer Kelly Kiel surveyed 80% of local residents' household incomes to determine eligibility.

The town received $2.76 million in grants and other subsidized loans to complete the first phase of the project. The project allowed construction of a new water plant, replacement of 11% of water mains and hydrants, chemical cleaning of wells, installation of new valves, cellular water meters and replacement of numerous individual service lines.

“This is tremendous news for LaCrosse,” Town Council President Justin Kiel said. “We have a great team of consultants, engineers, employees, and public officials who each executed their tasks perfectly to achieve something that our town will benefit from for decades.”

Justin Kiel said without the grants, residents would have faced significant financial impact.

Through various grants and subsidies, Lacrosse has saved residents $10.3 million since 2016.

Phase two of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Project is anticipated to go out to bid in early 2023, with construction to follow later that year.