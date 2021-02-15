Lake Area United Way donates $500,000 for coronavirus relief

At a time when many people are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table, when requests for help are soaring, the Lake Area United Way gave $500,000 to The Salvation Army for coronavirus relief.

“Lake Area United Way is proud to be able to work with organizations like The Salvation Army to help our community get through this pandemic. Now that we are in the heart of winter and the temperatures have been below zero, it’s more important than ever that we help those hardest hit by the pandemic stay in their homes and keep the heat on,” Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty said.

The money will help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to get food and pay their rent, mortgage and utility bills. The Salvation Army will also use some of the funds to help clients at a time when its food assistance requests have skyrocketed by 5,000%.