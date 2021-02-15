Lake Area United Way donates $500,000 for coronavirus relief

At a time when many people are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table, when requests for help are soaring, the Lake Area United Way gave $500,000 to The Salvation Army for coronavirus relief.
“Lake Area United Way is proud to be able to work with organizations like The Salvation Army to help our community get through this pandemic. Now that we are in the heart of winter and the temperatures have been below zero, it’s more important than ever that we help those hardest hit by the pandemic stay in their homes and keep the heat on,” Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty said.
The money will help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to get food and pay their rent, mortgage and utility bills. The Salvation Army will also use some of the funds to help clients at a time when its food assistance requests have skyrocketed by 5,000%.
“Thanks to grant funding from Lake Area United Way in July 2020, The Salvation Army Lake County and its three Community Centers have provided first-time emergency services to 1,236 households directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to 1,140 households who have required repeated assistance during that timeframe. 5,001 individuals received food from our food pantries,” Salvation Army Capt. Brain Clark said. “Even as the COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to be distributed, Lake County is still many months away from this having a positive impact on the economy and employment. Those having lost jobs or having work hours reduced will likely continue to struggle to support their families. Many others will now have exhausted their savings or unemployment benefits and will need emergency assistance for the first time."
The Salvation Army helps people who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 with rent assistance, job leaves and help with utility bills. It also will talk to landlords, such as about waiving late fees or working out arrangements to people can stay in their homes.
"The Salvation Army Lake County is committed to serving clients who continue to struggle, while receiving new clients who have now found themselves unable to pay rent and utilities bills, and feed their families. This new grant will allow us to continue serving more families in need here in Lake County," Clark said.