Lake Area United Way sponsors Community Savings Challenge

Lake Area United Way is sponsoring its first Community Savings Challenge.

The goal of the challenge is to encourage community members to save at least $250 in six months. The challenge began June 1 and runs through Nov. 3. Setting aside $10 per week will help achieve savings goals and reinforce the habit of saving.

Saving 3 to 6 months’ worth of expenses can be daunting. The LAUW wants struggling families to know that keeping even a small balance in savings for emergencies can provide greater stability.

A new study by FINRA and SaverLife found that maintaining a savings balance of $250 correlates to increased housing security, ability to keep utilities on, and overall greater financial satisfaction.

That $250 could help eliminate the need for high cost borrowing like payday loans or pawn shops. If you don’t currently have a savings account, Lake Area United Way can connect you with a community bank that you can trust.

The challenge was created in partnership with BMO Harris Bank, Centier Bank, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, First Midwest Bank, First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, People’s Bank, PNC Bank, and Woodforest National Bank.

To learn more or to join the challenge, get tips and tricks on how to save, and get help finding local financial resources you can visit www.lauw.org/communitysavingschallenge or contact Erin Stojic, Financial Wellness Coalition Coordinator, at estojic@lauw.org.

