ST. JOHN — Lake Central schools are considering mounting cameras on bus stop arms after three children were killed in Rochester, Indiana, as they were about to board a school bus.
Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco told the School Board last week bus drivers now are required to report license plate numbers and a description of any vehicles disobeying the buses' flashing lights.
The information is given to police, who can ticket the drivers. Veracco said police ticketed 50 drivers in 2016-17 and 52 during the last school year, but they already have issued 40 tickets this year.
He said bus drivers became concerned and came up with the black ribbon campaign, for which buses display black ribbons to draw attention to the problem. But when three children were killed Oct. 30 before boarding a bus at another Indiana school, the drivers talked to Transportation Director Christian Flores about doing more. In recent weeks, Flores and Facilities Director Bill Ledyard have looked into getting the cameras.
Veracco said the buses all are equipped with cameras to monitor what goes on inside them. The cost of the cameras and the equipment for storing the recordings for up to 30 days is about $1,500. Ledyard said it would cost about $350 to add two cameras to the stop arms on each bus to film vehicles coming from either direction and passing the buses when the bus is stopped and dropping off or picking up students.
"We want to see what the resolution on the cameras is like," Veracco said. "We don't want to throw money at something that doesn't work."
He said the cameras inside the buses are crystal clear, and he expects the exterior ones to match those used by the Illinois Tollway to catch people who avoid paying the tolls. Veracco said a change in his credit card resulted in him getting a letter from the tollway because the automatic payment for his IPASS failed to register. The Tollway was able to get a clear picture of his vehicle plate as he drove through the IPASS lane at 67 mph.
The district hopes to get cameras installed on one of the buses as a test sometime soon. If they are as good as hoped, Veracco said the school district has the money to install them on all 90 of its buses.
Board member Janice Malchow wondered if the current system of ticketing people based on the bus drivers' report would hold up in court. She said police in other areas of the state don't ticket based on the drivers' eyewitness report, but Dyer police Cpl. Jerry Patrick, one of the Lake Central Schools resource officers, said all three departments within the district are ticketing drivers.
Veracco also reported the requested safety audit of the schools by the state is expected in the next month. The audit by the state Education Department on the protection against intruders getting into the buildings was requested after a man entered the industrial arts area recently to confront a student he said was speeding in his neighborhood. The man reportedly had a target pistol and has been charged with impersonating a police officer and other violations.