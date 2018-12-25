ST. JOHN — The Lake Central School Board has approved raises for all classified employees and renewed the superintendent's contract for another three years with a $1,000 pay hike for the coming year.
Business Services Director Rob James said the pay increases for bus drivers, nurses, custodians, office personnel, technology specialists, food services employees and other non-teachers were the first they had received in 18 months, and it was 18 months prior to that they got the previous increase. The total cost of the raises was $770,000 for the district's 750 staff members.
The increases varied depending on how they compared with similar positions at other districts in the area. James said the food services employees already were among the top pay scales in Northwest Indiana while other positions were much lower than their counterparts elsewhere, and they got a bigger boost. Superintendent Larry Veracco said he hopes employees won't have to wait 18 months for the next raise.
The board approved salary increases of $1,000 for teachers and administrators in November. Veracco received the same increase as the other administrators, boosting his annual pay to $159,000. The increase meant under state regulations the board had to have a public hearing and approve the new contract with the raise at a public meeting.
Veracco has been superintendent since 2010 and said he's happy at Lake Central and isn't looking to go anywhere else, but he smiled and added "for now."
"The more important thing was that we got the building staff a raise," Veracco said. On the issue of teachers' pay, he said, "The leaders of the state seem to realize our teacher pay is low in Indiana, but I see no indication of an intent to change that. We train a lot of teachers to go to other states. We also train bus drivers to go to other schools (with higher pay)."
As to his own years at the helm of Lake Central, Veracco said, "I think we've gotten better. We've got a community that's growing for a variety of reasons, and one of those is the schools. It makes us proud. I've always said public safety is important so you feel safe where you live and that people value public education.
"We just want to keep getting better so we can contribute to that overall quality of life."