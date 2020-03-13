UPDATE: Here's the latest list of schools closing amid the coronavirus outbreak

CROWN POINT — The Lake Central Community School Corporation and the School City of Hammond are closing for the next few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents Friday, Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said the decision was made to close for 4 weeks after monitoring of the situation.

"Contingency plans for providing distance learning opportunities are taking place and the first lessons will be posted for students on Wednesday, March 18. Our teachers will be using time on Monday and Tuesday to prepare to distribute student online activities," Veracco said.

Hammond School Superintendent Scott Miller said the district will be closed for the next three weeks, with eLearning opportunities available outside of Spring Break week.

All extra-curricular activities, clubs, and practices are also canceled for the next three weeks, Miller wrote in a letter to parents Friday.

"I would like to encourage all parents to check in with their child daily on their eLearning progress. It is important that they are keeping up with their assignments as 2 weeks of work is too much to make up at the last minute. eLearning is no substitute for our amazing teachers, but it is the best option during this challenging time."