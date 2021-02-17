Lake Central senior is among inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

A sign inside Kellauna Mack's office tells it all.
"Blessed is a mother whose son AND daughter are both Eagle Scouts."
Mack has a right to be proud of her children's accomplishments, including the most recent historic achievement of her daughter, Kendall Jackson.
Jackson, 17, a senior at Lake Central High School, has made history as one of hundreds of young women who make up the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
To be part of the class, all needed to complete the award requirements by the Boy Scouts of America's 111th birthday, Feb. 8.
The honor is additionally a prestigious one for Jackson — she is one of only 21 black women to earn the Eagle Scout rank this month, when black history is celebrated.
"It's definitely an honor to be part of black history. To say I'm one of 21 African American women to earn Eagle Scout is definitely an honor and a privilege," Jackson said. "It's amazing if I can be a role model to others, both males and females."
Jackson's older brother, Kenneth Whisenton, 26, also earned the rank of Eagle Scout, an impetus for his younger sister, Mack said.
Jackson, of Schererville, and a member of Troop 53 in Gary, was involved early on in Scouting, since just learning to walk, Mack said. The scoutmaster for Troop 53 for the past 22 years, Mack recalls her daughter at the age of 1 wanting to take part in Scouting activities along with her big brother.
"Scouting has always been part of our family, and she wanted to be part of it," Mack said. "She knew she wanted to make Eagle Scout as her brother did. She is very competitive."
Jackson, who earned 39 merit badges to her brother's 27, agreed with her mom's assessment.
"Of course that was part of what pushed me," she said. "It was fun, and my brother was proud of me."
For her Eagle Scout service project, Jackson created a program called Project 21.
Through this venture, Jackson connected 21 high school seniors from Gary and neighboring communities with 21 steps and 21 mentors/resources to help them be successful once they graduate.
Jackson also worked with volunteer community members, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, to make this important program a success, according to the Boy Scouts of America.
Although Jackson has been involved with Scouting all her life, it wasn't until Feb. 1, 2019, that the Boy Scouts of America transitioned to Scouts BSA and allowed girls nationwide to join the program and achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, Mack said.
Jackson agrees one of the best parts of Scouting has been the friends she has gained over the years.
"They are more like family," she said.
Prior to COVID-19, Jackson remembers the good times spent with her Scout friends at activities and events. More recently, Scout members would get together through Zoom meetings, and they even held a virtual campout.
"Everyone had a tent. I set myself up inside my living room," Jackson recalled.
Jackson, who serves as her high school senior class vice president and works part time at Hoosier Sports of America, plans to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C., upon graduation.
Her plans include studying health science and kinesiology and becoming an athletic or physical trainer.