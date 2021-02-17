Lake Central senior is among inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

A sign inside Kellauna Mack's office tells it all.

"Blessed is a mother whose son AND daughter are both Eagle Scouts."

Mack has a right to be proud of her children's accomplishments, including the most recent historic achievement of her daughter, Kendall Jackson.

Jackson, 17, a senior at Lake Central High School, has made history as one of hundreds of young women who make up the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

To be part of the class, all needed to complete the award requirements by the Boy Scouts of America's 111th birthday, Feb. 8.

The honor is additionally a prestigious one for Jackson — she is one of only 21 black women to earn the Eagle Scout rank this month, when black history is celebrated.

"It's definitely an honor to be part of black history. To say I'm one of 21 African American women to earn Eagle Scout is definitely an honor and a privilege," Jackson said. "It's amazing if I can be a role model to others, both males and females."

Jackson's older brother, Kenneth Whisenton, 26, also earned the rank of Eagle Scout, an impetus for his younger sister, Mack said.