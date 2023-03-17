ST. JOHN — “Holy cow.” That’s how Lake Central High School sophomore Kristofer Garner, 15, reacted to seeing his head following a rather close haircut Friday for charity.

Garner and several dozen fellow LC students sacrificed their locks for a St. Baldrick’s event in the school gym.

With the school band playing and cheerleaders performing, 37 students, three staff and three policemen participated in the benefit for childhood cancer research.

Angela Ohlenkamp, an LC math teacher, has organized 14 such events dating back to 2006. As National Honor Society sponsor, she was looking for something different, something other than charity walks.

Originally the school benefit was a more private event, Ohlenkamp said, but then the administration opened it to the entire school, with bleachers on both sides filled. The school also held a “knighthood” ceremony for supporters of the program.

After raining $25,000 last year, Ohlenkamp raised the bar by $1. As of haircutting time, the school community of 3,300 students had raised more than $44,000, with more funds coming.

Ohlenkamp explained that those losing their hair had raised a minimum of $50, but most, she added, had gone well beyond that amount.

Todd Blankenship, 18, lost much of his multicolored hair after raising $15,000. That brings his total in recent years to $54,000.

“I found St. Baldrick’s to be a really cool thing. It helps kids out,” the LC senior said. “Besides, it’s just a haircut. These kids are losing a lot more.”

According to several sources, including the World Health Organization, each day in this country, 47 children are diagnosed with cancer, with more than 17,000 U.S. children diagnosed annually. Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death in U.S. children, resulting in approximately 1,800 deaths each year.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation raises funds for childhood cancer research. Over the years, foundation volunteers have made possible more than $326 million in research grant funding since 2005.

Lake Central also teamed with the NICK (Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids) Foundation, which provides financial and emotional support for families dealing with childhood cancer

Nicole Yarrow, director of NICK, reported that between 2012 and 2022, the foundation had raised $350,000.

“We’re very proud of the Lake Central students and very grateful for their support,” Yarrow said.

Doing the trimming were staff from Robert Anthony Hair Design of Schererville and Texture Pointe Salon of Highland.

Heidi Moffett, a Robert Anthony cosmetologist, is a veteran of St. Baldrick’s events. “I like helping out and we’re supporting a cause,” said Moffett, also the school’s diving coach. “I just like to help out.”

Natalie Klys, a cosmetologist with Texture Pointe, has been doing this charity work for six years. “We’re doing this for a great cause, and it’s a great way to raise funds for kids with cancer,” she said.

“Shavees” paraded onto the gym floor to begin the event. In front was AP psychology teacher Ralph Holden. Chair of the school’s social studies department, Holden said he was losing his hair for a “great cause. I’ve lost friends and relatives to cancer, and we’re raising money for a good cause.”

Among the first staff members to be clipped was journalism teacher Carrie Wadycki-Cruz. Following her was junior Olivia Pawlak, 17. Not worried about losing her hair, Pawlak explained, “One of my cousins has cancer, and she does not have a lot of time to live.”

Taking cellphone photos while being trimmed, Pawlak said afterward, “It feels great.”

Among the three town police officers to donate their hair was Patrolman Darrell Shaffer. When asked why he chose to do it, Shaffer pointed to the next chair, where his son James, 17, was also being clipped.

“I did it last year,” said the LC junior, posing with his dad, “and it’s for a good cause.”

