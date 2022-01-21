Lake Clerk Arredondo recovering from fall-related injury

CROWN POINT — Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo is recovering from a Jan. 13 fall that left him hospitalized.
Jim Wieser, chairman for the Lake County Democratic Party, issued a news release Thursday confirming weeklong rumors the 80-year-old county clerk suffered a fall outside his Crown Point home.
“We are heartened to hear of the clerk’s recovery and progress and thank all for their prayers and support. We look forward to his return to work," Wieser said.
Wieser said the clerk’s office has been open to the public and fully functional over the last week in Arredondo’s absence.
Wieser said he decided to make the announcement of Arredondo’s injury after conferring with Lorenzo’s older brother, Raymond.
“Our party continues to support Clerk Arredondo in his bid for reelection. He has served the county both as judge and clerk with honor and distinction," Wieser said.
Voters first elected Arredondo county clerk in 2018 to be the record-keeper for 17 Lake Circuit and Superior Court judges.
Arredondo was among the first candidates in line to run for reelection when the candidate filing period began Jan. 5. He is currently unopposed in the May 3 Democratic Party primary.
Arredondo was born and raised in East Chicago. His parents, Maria and Miguel, immigrated from Mexico.
Arredondo received a law degree from the University of San Francisco and has been a practicing Indiana attorney since 1974.
He previously served as a Lake Superior Court, County Division judge for four years in the 1970s. Voters elected him Lake Circuit Court judge between 1980 to 2010.
Arredondo was the longest-serving Hispanic state trial judge in the nation when he retired from the bench.
Arredondo won the Democratic Party nomination in 2016 for Indiana Attorney General, losing that year to Republican Curtis Hill.
During his tenure as Circuit Court judge, he served as vice chairman of the Indiana Supreme Court Commission on Race and Gender Fairness.
Arredondo removed barriers to non-English speaking individuals involved in judicial matters through the creation of a certified court interpreters’ system, according to Council on Legal Education Opportunity in Virginia.
He also served as a faculty member of the National Judicial College and won multiple awards for his public service, including one from the National Hispanic Bar Association.
The county named its East Chicago satellite courthouse in honor of Lorenzo Arredondo in 2010.