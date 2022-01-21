Lake Clerk Arredondo recovering from fall-related injury

CROWN POINT — Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo is recovering from a Jan. 13 fall that left him hospitalized.

Jim Wieser, chairman for the Lake County Democratic Party, issued a news release Thursday confirming weeklong rumors the 80-year-old county clerk suffered a fall outside his Crown Point home.

“We are heartened to hear of the clerk’s recovery and progress and thank all for their prayers and support. We look forward to his return to work," Wieser said.

Wieser said the clerk’s office has been open to the public and fully functional over the last week in Arredondo’s absence.

Wieser said he decided to make the announcement of Arredondo’s injury after conferring with Lorenzo’s older brother, Raymond.

“Our party continues to support Clerk Arredondo in his bid for reelection. He has served the county both as judge and clerk with honor and distinction," Wieser said.

Voters first elected Arredondo county clerk in 2018 to be the record-keeper for 17 Lake Circuit and Superior Court judges.