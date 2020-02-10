Lake Co. official battered pregnant girlfriend, arrested on felony charges, cops say

She told police Brown broke a cabinet while angry and kicked in a door when she locked him out because she was scared.

She told police he broke a mason jar "in a fit of rage" a few weeks ago, cutting himself so badly that he bled all over the kitchen floor and needed stitches, according to court records.

"(She) advised she and Brown first started having issues when Brown began bringing women around her and portrayed these women to be his 'friends,'" according to charging documents. "(She) later found out Brown had actually been having sexual relations with these women ... This is when the mental and physical abuse began. (She) advised Brown made some allegations towards her after going through her cell phone, and she saw this as a 'red flag' that she bypassed and saw this as the first sign her privacy was being invaded as if she were being monitored by Brown."

She told police she obtained proof Brown had cheated on her and confronted him, leading him to throw things and break things around the home, court records state.

She told investigators that last June he pushed her on her back while she was pregnant with her youngest child and held her wrists to the bed so she couldn't move, causing bruising, court documents state.