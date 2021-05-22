Lake cops ride to remember a century of line-of-duty deaths

CROWN POINT — Dozens of police officers hit the open road to make the memory of their fallen brothers and sisters live again.

Members of about a dozen state, county and municipal police departments took part Saturday in the 2021 Lake County Sheriff’s Department Candlelight Ride.

They commemorate the lives of more than 40 officers and two police canines fallen in the line of duty in shooting deaths between 1914 and 2014.

Retired Lake County Police Officer Robert Joseph, standing near the Police Memorial outside the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said he has been going to memorial ceremonies of fallen police since 1980.

He said they were just traditional and formal ceremonies until fellow county officers, Frank Dupey Jr., and Jeff Minchuk decided, about two decades ago, to hold a more laid back event, too.

Sandi Minchuk, Jeff’s wife, said, “We wanted something in addition to what the administration did, where we can tell stories, kid each other and have fun.