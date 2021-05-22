Lake cops ride to remember a century of line-of-duty deaths

CROWN POINT — Dozens of police officers hit the open road to make the memory of their fallen brothers and sisters live again.
Members of about a dozen state, county and municipal police departments took part Saturday in the 2021 Lake County Sheriff’s Department Candlelight Ride.
They commemorate the lives of more than 40 officers and two police canines fallen in the line of duty in shooting deaths between 1914 and 2014.
Retired Lake County Police Officer Robert Joseph, standing near the Police Memorial outside the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said he has been going to memorial ceremonies of fallen police since 1980.
He said they were just traditional and formal ceremonies until fellow county officers, Frank Dupey Jr., and Jeff Minchuk decided, about two decades ago, to hold a more laid back event, too.
Sandi Minchuk, Jeff’s wife, said, “We wanted something in addition to what the administration did, where we can tell stories, kid each other and have fun.
Active and retired officers in jeans, T-shirts and biker vests roared out of the county government center parking lot on 82 bikes and other vehicles, flying American and thin blue line flags, to cruise south Lake and Porter county in this weekend’s summerlike weather.
Jeff Minchuk said they would return to the government center about dusk to light candles and hear short speeches naming those who had died in the line of duty.
There are 14 names connected with the Gary Police Department including Pearl Lanham, the first female officer to die in the line of duty in Indiana in 1930.
There is another eight from the East Chicago Police Department, including William Patrick O’Malley, the East Chicago police officer the notorious Depression Era-gangster John Dillinger killed in 1934 after robbing a bank.
That total also includes seven from the Hammond Police Department, one from Whiting, five from the sheriff’s department, two from Munster, two from Schererville, two state police troopers, a St. John town marshal, two from Highland and Merrillville Officer Nick Schultz in 2014.
Police dogs Ajax and Fax died in 1997 and 2002, respectively.