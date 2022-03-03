Lake County clerk improving, no longer incapacitated, courts say

CROWN POINT — Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo’s medical condition is improving, according to newly filed court papers.

Attorneys for Ramon Arredondo, a brother of the clerk, and Merrilee Frey, a former employee of Arredondo when he was a judge, agreed this week to withdraw their rival petitions to have a court impose a guardianship over the clerk’s medical and financial affairs.

Lake Superior Court Judge Calvin Hawkins agreed Thursday to cancel a hearing he had scheduled Friday morning to hear arguments in the matter and closed the case less than a month after it had been filed before him.

Attorneys for Arredondo’s brother and Frey stated Wednesday to the court that, “… due to improvements in the medical condition of the previously alleged incapacitated person, Lorenzo Arredondo, the parties jointly move this court to dismiss all pending petitions for temporary guardianship without prejudice ... .”

Daniel C. Kuzman, an attorney for Frey, declined Thursday to comment further on the case.

Jewel Harris Jr., an attorney for Ramon Arredondo, declined comment on Thursday.

Four weeks ago, the two parties had filed emergency petitions stating the 80-year-old Lorenzo Arredondo had suffered multiple skull fractures in a Jan. 15 fall at his Crown Point apartment.

He was transported to Franciscan Heath Crown Point and placed in a medically induced coma and on a respirator. He was removed from the respirator Jan 19 and able to breath on his own but was initially in a state of semi-consciousness.

Harris’s petition stated last month that Arredondo was residing in a south county nursing home.

Attorneys for both parties said last week they were confident the clerk would recover, return to work, and be an active candidate for reelection in the May 3 Democratic primary.

