Lake County coroner asks for help finding man's family
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

The Lake County coroner's office asked Friday for help locating the family of a 69-year-old man who died in Hammond.

Willie Lee White Jr. lived at the Renaissance Towers, 514 Michigan Ave. He previously was a resident of the Jefferson Motel in Hammond, a coroner's release said.

He was described at 5-foot-9 and about 117 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee.

Coroner's investigators are looking to talk to any of White's immediate family members or relatives. 

Anyone with information about White or his family is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

