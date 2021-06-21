Lake County coroner's office seeks help locating family of deceased man

The Lake County coroner's office needs the public's health in identifying a deceased man who lived in Hammond.

The coroner's office requests public assistance in tracking down the family of Randy White, a 60-year-old white man who lived in Hammond.

He most recently lived at in the Hubert Humphrey public housing building at 4923 Hohman Ave., just north of downtown Hammond.

He previously lived in 7539 Madison Ave. in Hammond, in a residential neighborhood near the Calumet Avenue interchange of the Borman Expressway and the Little Calumet River on the city's southwest side.

Anyone with information about how to find and get in contact with White's family members is encouraged to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.

