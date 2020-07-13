Lake County courts cautiously reopen, encourage face masks

The courtrooms in Crown Point, Gary, Hammond and East Chicago had been closed to the general public for the last four months.

Only criminal defendants, civil litigants and their attorneys were allowed inside. The public could only view court proceedings online.

While the courthouse door has now opened, what takes place inside is far from what was normal before the pandemic struck.

Bailiffs will ask everyone entering whether they have any symptoms and will encourage everyone to wear facial masks. Masks are provided for anyone who doesn’t have one.

Court galleries, where the public can sit will have only limited seating capacity to ensure individuals sit six feet apart, unless they are members of the same family.

The court’s plans indicate jury selection will move from the courtroom to the more spacious venue of the Syd Garner auditorium.

Once picked the jurors will sit in a portion of the public gallery, not the smaller jury box and will use the entire courtroom, not the traditional smaller jury room to deliberate over a verdict.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be made available for employees and members of the public.