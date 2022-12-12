Lake County deputy abandons vehicle after hit-and-run with parked car in Crown Point, police say

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a parked car and a utility pole, then abandoned his vehicle this weekend in Crown Point.

A vehicle smashed into a utility pole in the 600 block of South Main Street, a residential area south of downtown, around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

"When officers arrived, they discovered a 2010 Chevy with extensive front-end damage," Crown Point police said in a news release. "The Chevy struck a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied on South Main Street. The vehicle then continued southbound and struck a NIPSCO utility pole."

Police arrived but the driver could not be found at the scene.

"Officers later found the driver at his residence in Lowell, Indiana," according to the news release. "The suspected driver of the vehicle is employed as an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department. Charges are pending."

A Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The accident remains under investigation.