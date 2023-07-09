CROWN POINT — From monster-truck shows to rodeos, micro wresting to mud drags, the Grandstand entertainment at the Lake County Fair offers something for everyone.

The 171st fair runs Aug. 4 to 14 at the fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

The fair board has firmed up its Grandstand shows and its ride pricing.

The All Star Monster Truck Show Aug. 4 to 6 gets things rolling.

It features five big monster trucks: Wild Side, Terminal Velocity, Colossus, Too Reckless and Devastator. The intermission features the Kamakazie Kid Fire Thrill Show, all for $15 a person.

Start time is 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5, with a meet-and-greet for ticketholders only from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Aug. 6 show starts at 3 p.m., with a meet-and greet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. As an added attraction, visitors can take a ride on a monster truck that day for an additional fee.

The ticket office opens two hours before the show.

The Three Bar J Rodeo features eight events at 7 p.m. Aug. 7: Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Cowgirls Barrel Racing, Girls Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping and Team Roping.

All ticketholders can meet-and greet riders starting at 6 p.m. To participate, guests must be IPRA cardholders. Cost is $15 a person.

The ticket office opens two hours before the show.

Micro wresting returns for its second year at 7 p.m. Aug. 8. There'll be a chance to meet the wrestlers. Tickets are $15 apiece.

The South County Mud Runners present SXS UTV Mud Drags at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. Admission is $12.

On Aug. 10 and 11, the South County Mud Runners Mud Drags begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $12.

Wrapping the program up is the annual International Demolition at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13.

There are no presale tickets for any of the events. Tickets go on sale at the ticket booth across from the Grandstand main entrance two hours before the Monster Truck and Demolition Derby shows, one hour before all others.

All guests pay the ticket price, except for babies sitting on a lap for the entire show.

On the midway front, all-day wristbands are on sale online through Aug. 2; the fair's website, lake-county-fair.com, will direct visitors to North American Midway Entertainment website for the actual purchase (hover over Plan Your Visit and click on Carnival Rides, then on the "2023 Ride Deals" PDF). It's $25 when paying by credit card, $5 off the fair price of $30.

Those planning on coming to the fair multiple days might be interested in a Mega Ride Pass.

All include a Fast Pass to get on the rides without waiting in long lines. Purchase through Preview Day, Aug. 3, online with a credit card this year. All mega presale tickets through Aug. 3 are $65 for everyone. Starting Aug. 4 through the run of the fair, the price is $75. Those tickets can be purchased at the same website.

There are no presale Mega Pass purchases through the fair secretary's office.

Mega Passes, for which photos will be taken, will be sold at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. 4 p.m. July 29 and 31 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 2. Payment is by credit card only.

Visitors can get their pictures taken the first day they come to the fair to use their Mega Pass, including Preview Night, Aug. 3.

Single-ride tickets will be available at the ticket booths on the Midway.

Gate admission is $8 for ages 11 and older, free for ages 10 and younger.

This year, parking on the fairgrounds is free all the time; the Free Before 3 p.m. offers are still available Aug. 7 to 10.

Free parking and free shuttle buses will be offered daily beginning at noon from Crown Point High School parking lot to Gate 5 on Lake Street.