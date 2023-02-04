The temperatures may be frigid and the ground icy, but the minds of Lake County Fair board members have been occupied by summer.

Planning for the 172nd Lake County Fair has been underway for some time, and board members "have had to make some tough decisions this year with the costs of putting on this fair significantly higher than previously," fair organizers announced Friday.

"With our costs rising each year, the board has found it necessary to increase fees."

Gate admission will be $8 for ages 11 and older, and free for 10-year-olds and younger. The previous admission fees were $5 for 13 and older, $2 for 9- to 12-year-olds, and free for 8-year-olds and younger.

Everyone will still be admitted for free before 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday of the fair.

The cost to be an exhibitor at the fair will be $20, an increase of $5. Exhibitors can enter as many items as they like in as many departments as they want for that fee. An exhibitor will still receive a pass for the fair to come and go for free for the full 10 days.

Helper tickets, which are limited to 4-H parents, some animal exhibitors and vendors, are now $20 also, an increase of $5. These have the same privileges as the exhibitor passes.

A benefit this year will be free parking on the fairgrounds at all times, eliminating the previous parking fee of $5 a car. At the parking outlots that the fair runs, parking will remain free, and free shuttle buses from Crown Point High School and possible other outlots will be provided.

Mega passes and presale wristbands will again be available. More information on those and other features of this year's fair will be announced on its website, lake-county-fair.com.

The fair will run Aug. 3 to 14 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. The 2023 board members are EJ Hein, president; Ken Craft, first vice president; Paul Carlson, second vice president; Dawn Casey, secretary; John Laszlo, treasurer; Tom Lump, past president; and Mike Steffan, Mike Fraley, Matt Hayden, Dave Monix and Greg Pater, directors.

