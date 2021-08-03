Lake County Fair prepares to return after 2020 hiatus

In his Lake County Fair program statement, board president Thomas Lump welcomes all guests to the fair's 169th year.

"Whether you are a returning fairgoer, or are coming for the first time, we know you will enjoy all that the fair has to offer. Our goal is to make the fair enjoyable for the entire family. So whether you are here to see the many exhibits, shows, judgings or just to sample some of the great food, we know you will leave the Lake County Fair with some great memories," Lump said.

There's a number of carnival ride deals this year, including cost-saving purchases that can be made prior to opening day on the fair's website.

Mega passes, which are available at the Mega Pass Booth in front of the Family Arts and Crafts Building, are big this year, Marcinek said.

The Mega pass costs $75, once the fair starts, and allows for unlimited rides.

For those who enjoy fair food, there's a wide variety of vendors this year, Marcinek said.

Fair food lovers on Friday can take part in $2 Frugal Food Friday, which allows $2 tastings from most vendors.

The Times Media Co. Day is Saturday, and included on that day is an All Star Monster Truck Show at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.