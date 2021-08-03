Lake County Fair prepares to return after 2020 hiatus

CROWN POINT — Lovers of county fairs can take heart.
The LaPorte and Porter county fairs are history this summer, but there remains a third and final county fair to attend in Northwest Indiana.
The Lake County Fair, which is promoting itself as having "something for everyone," will be held Aug. 6-15.
"There's a lot of things going on, whether you want to eat fair food, ride the rides or go to the grandstand shows. Everybody is excited to come back," Lake County Fair board secretary Arlene Marcinek said.
County fairs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte were all canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Preview night for the Lake County Fair is Thursday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Gate admission is $2 per person 9 years and older and parking is $2 on preview night. The midway with rides and games will open at 5 p.m. as well as concession booths, including food vendors.
No buildings will be open to the public and there are no scheduled arena shows on preview night.
Gates open at 9 a.m. on Friday, the official start of the Lake County Fair. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for children 9-12 and free for children 8 and under.
Parking is $5, but free busing is available to and from Crown Point High School at South Main Street and 125th Avenue every day starting at noon.
In his Lake County Fair program statement, board president Thomas Lump welcomes all guests to the fair's 169th year.
"Whether you are a returning fairgoer, or are coming for the first time, we know you will enjoy all that the fair has to offer. Our goal is to make the fair enjoyable for the entire family. So whether you are here to see the many exhibits, shows, judgings or just to sample some of the great food, we know you will leave the Lake County Fair with some great memories," Lump said.
There's a number of carnival ride deals this year, including cost-saving purchases that can be made prior to opening day on the fair's website.
Mega passes, which are available at the Mega Pass Booth in front of the Family Arts and Crafts Building, are big this year, Marcinek said.
The Mega pass costs $75, once the fair starts, and allows for unlimited rides.
For those who enjoy fair food, there's a wide variety of vendors this year, Marcinek said.
Fair food lovers on Friday can take part in $2 Frugal Food Friday, which allows $2 tastings from most vendors.
The Times Media Co. Day is Saturday, and included on that day is an All Star Monster Truck Show at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.
The All Star Monster Truck Show, a popular event at the fair this year, also starts at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday, Marcinek said.
There's plenty of free family favorites this year, including the milking parlor, where kids can watch cows being milked; the pig nursery, where momma pig and her newborn piglets are on display, and the show-me safari petting zoo.
Admission on Monday, Senior Citizens Day, is free for those 62 and older.
There is also free admission for everyone who comes to the fair before 3 p.m. on Aug. 10, 11 and 12.
In addition, 4-H kids will be back in person again and members' work will be showcased, according to Julie Jones, extension educator for 4-H youth development and county extension director.
"We gave 4-Hers the option of entering virtual exhibits again if they wished, and a few did choose that. But when you come to the fair you'll see 4-H animals in the barns and a 4-H building full of exhibits. We'll have our animal shows and livestock auction plus our 4-H Achievement Night when we'll recognize award and scholarship winners," Jones said.
New this year is 4-H Flashback Exhibits, where alumni are displaying their old projects, Jones said.
"I'm impressed with how many people saved (and could find) their 4-H sewing, woodworking, artwork, etc. It's a fun way to celebrate our past and inspire the next generation of 4-Hers," Jones said.