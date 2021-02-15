Lake County government buildings, COVID-19 testing sites closed Tuesday due to weather

After the Region was walloped by heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures, several government buildings and COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Tuesday.

Lake County Commissioner Michael Repay announced all Lake County government buildings will be closed Tuesday "due to the extreme weather." Essential Lake County employees will continue their work during the closure to ensure public safety.

The closure will include all county offices and courts in Crown Point, as well as the Lake County Courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary. They will not reopen until Wednesday.

While court buildings will be closed, remote hearings via videoconference will go on, according to court officials. Anybody with a remote court date for Tuesday should assume it is still happening.

The Lake County Health Department also announced it is closing the Lake County Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site and the Lowell and Lake Station COVID-19 testing sites.

The department anticipated resuming normal operations by Wednesday.

Gary also is closing City Hall and all city facilities Tuesday. Essential workers will still have to do their regular duties, but all city buildings will be closed to public traffic.