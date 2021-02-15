Lake County government buildings, COVID-19 testing sites closed Tuesday due to weather

After the Region was walloped by heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures, several government buildings and COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Tuesday.
Lake County Commissioner Michael Repay announced all Lake County government buildings will be closed Tuesday "due to the extreme weather." Essential Lake County employees will continue their work during the closure to ensure public safety.
The closure will include all county offices and courts in Crown Point, as well as the Lake County Courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary. They will not reopen until Wednesday.
While court buildings will be closed, remote hearings via videoconference will go on, according to court officials. Anybody with a remote court date for Tuesday should assume it is still happening.
The Lake County Health Department also announced it is closing the Lake County Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site and the Lowell and Lake Station COVID-19 testing sites.
The department anticipated resuming normal operations by Wednesday.
Gary also is closing City Hall and all city facilities Tuesday. Essential workers will still have to do their regular duties, but all city buildings will be closed to public traffic.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I ordered the closing of our facilities, and I encourage all Gary residents to travel only if absolutely necessary for the next 24 hours," Mayor Jerome A. Prince said. "It's important we all remain safe and give our snow clearing crews plenty of space and time to serve our community."
Clean Air Car Check vehicle emissions testing stations in Lake and Porter Counties also will open late Tuesday "due to the severe winter weather and dangerous road conditions."
They are not expected to open until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Motorists planning visits are urged to call the Clean Air Car Check Customer Service Hotline at 1-888-240-1684 or visit www.cleanaircarcheck.com to check to see if they're open before stopping by.
Many businesses also closed early on Monday and planned late starts Tuesday. Schillings for instance announced it would not open any locations until 10 a.m., and Grindhouse Cafe said both its locations would remain closed until 10:30 a.m.