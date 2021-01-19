Lake County Health Department seeking staff for vaccination clinics in NWI

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department is seeking vaccinators, registrars and volunteers to help staff two vaccine sites in The Region.

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County health officer, said in a news release staff is needed for sites at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, as well as at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.

Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For their work, vaccinators will be paid $25 per hour, while registrars will receive $15 per hour.

Vaccinators must be an emergency medical technician, a registered nurse, medical assistant, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, pharmacist or other qualified medical personnel with an active license or certificate, Vavilala said.

Vaccinators also must be able to administer shots/vaccines and input data.

Registrars must have a high school diploma, computer knowledge and strong interpersonal skills, according to the press release.

Priority for paid positions will be given to those who commit to a minimum four-week block of morning, afternoon or all-day shifts, or to volunteers who commit to a minimum block of two weeks for shifts.