Lake County Health Department seeking staff for vaccination clinics in NWI
Lake County Health Department seeking staff for vaccination clinics in NWI

COVID-19 vaccine administered

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Jan. 11 at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department is seeking vaccinators, registrars and volunteers to help staff two vaccine sites in The Region. 

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County health officer, said in a news release staff is needed for sites at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, as well as at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. 

Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 

For their work, vaccinators will be paid $25 per hour, while registrars will receive $15 per hour. 

Vaccinators must be an emergency medical technician, a registered nurse, medical assistant, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, pharmacist or other qualified medical personnel with an active license or certificate, Vavilala said. 

Vaccinators also must be able to administer shots/vaccines and input data. 

Registrars must have a high school diploma, computer knowledge and strong interpersonal skills, according to the press release. 

Priority for paid positions will be given to those who commit to a minimum four-week block of morning, afternoon or all-day shifts, or to volunteers who commit to a minimum block of two weeks for shifts. 

Those interested should email their name, telephone number and schedule availability to volunteerlchd@lakecountyin.org

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

