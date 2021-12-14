 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County home values among fastest-rising in the state, study finds
urgent

Lake County home values among fastest-rising in the state, study finds

Lake County home values among fastest-rising in the state, study finds

A home for sale is shown.

 Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Lake County home values are among the fastest-growing in Indiana, a new study found.

SmartAsset, a website that offers consumers financial tips and advice, looked at home values in Indiana's 92 counties from 2016 to 2021.

Lake County, the second biggest country in Indiana by population after Marion County, ranked seventh in the Hoosier State in growth of residential property values over that five-year period, the SmartAsset study found.

Madison, Allen, Johnson, Floyd, Monroe and Tippecanoe all ranked ahead of Lake County. Hancock, Elkhart and Hendricks counties rounded out the top 10 for home value growth.

Lake County experienced home value growth of 42.33% over the last five years, SmartAsset found in its analysis. Neighboring Porter County had a home growth rate of 34.78% over the same period.

Porter County had a median home value of $178,100, Lake $143,500 and LaPorte County $137,700.

Lake County's population currently stands at more than 485,000 residents. Its population recently started to grow again after years of decline amid an influx of Illinois residents and a rebound in jobs in some sectors.

Much of the growth has been taking place in south Lake County, where residents have been flocking to St. John, Crown Point, Winfield and other newer suburban communities. Most established suburbs like Munster and Highland have even dipped in population as people flock to newer subdivisions that have been springing up in cornfields, such as along the southern fringes of St. John. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts