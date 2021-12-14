Lake County home values among fastest-rising in the state, study finds

Lake County home values are among the fastest-growing in Indiana, a new study found.
SmartAsset, a website that offers consumers financial tips and advice, looked at home values in Indiana's 92 counties from 2016 to 2021.
Lake County, the second biggest country in Indiana by population after Marion County, ranked seventh in the Hoosier State in growth of residential property values over that five-year period, the SmartAsset study found.
Madison, Allen, Johnson, Floyd, Monroe and Tippecanoe all ranked ahead of Lake County. Hancock, Elkhart and Hendricks counties rounded out the top 10 for home value growth.
Lake County experienced home value growth of 42.33% over the last five years, SmartAsset found in its analysis. Neighboring Porter County had a home growth rate of 34.78% over the same period.
Porter County had a median home value of $178,100, Lake $143,500 and LaPorte County $137,700.
Lake County's population currently stands at more than 485,000 residents. Its population recently started to grow again after years of decline amid an influx of Illinois residents and a rebound in jobs in some sectors.
Much of the growth has been taking place in south Lake County, where residents have been flocking to St. John, Crown Point, Winfield and other newer suburban communities. Most established suburbs like Munster and Highland have even dipped in population as people flock to newer subdivisions that have been springing up in cornfields, such as along the southern fringes of St. John.
