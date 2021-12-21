Lake County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winners announced

Legacy Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Lake County.
Those students are Grecia Alcantar of East Chicago Central High School, Nathan Faraher of Hanover Central High School, Jasmin LaVine of Whiting High School, Emma Ramirez of Hobart High School, and Kiersten Stowe of Merrillville High School.
“This year’s recipients have a commitment to give back to their community. They are remarkable young adults and give us hope for the future,” said Legacy Foundation Scholarship Administrator Jodi Kateiva.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).
“Legacy is proud to help students across Lake County achieve their goals; we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on Indiana,” Kateiva said.
In nominating Lake County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholars, consideration was given to demonstrated leadership skills, service to others, and character. The volunteer scholarship review committee also selects recipients based on an essay and interview.
After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, ICI, for the selection of scholarship recipients.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.