Lake County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winners announced

Legacy Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Lake County.

Those students are Grecia Alcantar of East Chicago Central High School, Nathan Faraher of Hanover Central High School, Jasmin LaVine of Whiting High School, Emma Ramirez of Hobart High School, and Kiersten Stowe of Merrillville High School.

“This year’s recipients have a commitment to give back to their community. They are remarkable young adults and give us hope for the future,” said Legacy Foundation Scholarship Administrator Jodi Kateiva.

Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).