Lake County Master Gardeners hold annual plant sale

CROWN POINT — The 21st annual Lake County Master Gardeners plant sale is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7 in the Fine Arts Building, Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.

A wide variety of plants are offered for sale to the public. Many plants are grown and offered by the Lake County Master Gardeners from their own gardens. Plants include annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, house plants, bulbs, shrubs, hanging baskets, and even some trees.

Master Gardeners are available in abundance to answer any question. The sale also includes a “Trash to Treasures” area where “gently-used” gardening items of all kinds can be purchased.

The plant sale is one of three fundraisers the Lake County Master Gardeners hold each year. In their commitment to “Helping Others Grow,” the proceeds of the plant sale help fund the Lake County Master Gardener scholarship and grant programs.

