If you're looking for help with your garden, need landscape ideas or have a fondness for flowes, check out the Lake County Master Gardeners Garden Walk 2019.
"A Day in the Gardens” runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13. Eight gardens in Hobart, Merrillville, Crown Point, St. John, Schererville, and Griffith will be manned by Master Gardeners to answer any questions.
Tickets will be available for $10 at the following locations: Artful Garden, 118 S. Main St., Crown Point; Elzinga Farm Market, 1587 Joliet St., Dyer; Johnson’s Garden Center, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart; Niemeyer’s Landscape, 810 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point; and, Walt’s Food Center, 1218 Sheffield Ave., Dyer.
The Garden Walk 2019 is one of three fundraisers along with the Master Gardener Plant Sale and Symposium the Lake County Master Gardeners hold each year. In its commitment to helping others grow, the proceeds of the garden walk help fund the Lake County Master Gardener Scholarship and Grant Programs. For further information on these fundraisers, scholarships, or grant programs, visit www.lcmgain.org.