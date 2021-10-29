Lake County Master Gardeners offering college scholarships

The Lake County Master Gardeners Association is again offering college scholarships for anyone interested in studying horticulture or a similar subject.

The group that promotes gardening, such as with a garden walk, lectures and other events, will offer scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. It's awarded college scholarships for 17 years now, and through the Crown Point Community Foundation website for the last four years.

The Lake County Master Gardeners Association will award scholarships to college and university students in Lake County, as well as incoming freshmen slated to attend a four-year institution of higher education.

Qualifying students must study horticulture, landscape architecture, forestry, botany, plant pathology, agricultural education, entomology or related fields.

"Other majors that benefit consumer gardening may be considered," said Jeanne Luers, chair of the scholarship committee of the Lake County Master Gardeners.

College students will be able to apply between January 7 and February 18.