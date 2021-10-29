 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County Master Gardeners offering college scholarships
urgent

Lake County Master Gardeners offering college scholarships

Lake County Master Gardeners offering college scholarships

Diane and Scott Richardson's St. John home in part of the upcoming Lake County Master Garderner organization's garden walk.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

The Lake County Master Gardeners Association is again offering college scholarships for anyone interested in studying horticulture or a similar subject.

The group that promotes gardening, such as with a garden walk, lectures and other events, will offer scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. It's awarded college scholarships for 17 years now, and through the Crown Point Community Foundation website for the last four years.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The Lake County Master Gardeners Association will award scholarships to college and university students in Lake County, as well as incoming freshmen slated to attend a four-year institution of higher education.

Qualifying students must study horticulture, landscape architecture, forestry, botany, plant pathology, agricultural education, entomology or related fields.

"Other majors that benefit consumer gardening may be considered," said Jeanne Luers, chair of the scholarship committee of the Lake County Master Gardeners.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

College students will be able to apply between January 7 and February 18.

The scholarship is funded by donations collected by the Lake County Master Gardeners Association at its annual Plant Sale, Garden Walk and appearance at the Lake County Fair. The Lake County Master Gardeners Association, which works in cooperation with Purdue Extension-Lake County, also gets donations from organizations like the NW Indiana Beekeepers Association.

For more information or to apply, visit www.thecpcf.org/scholarships.html.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Separated Migrant Families Could Receive $450,000 Payments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts