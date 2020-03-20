3 Lake County men arrested after stolen power tools found in vehicle, police say

Three Lake County men were arrested during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday night after stolen power tools were discovered in the vehicle, authorities announced Friday

At about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police troopers Aaron Price and Trooper Lawrence Joyner stopped a westbound blue 2001 Chrysler near South Bend on the Indiana Toll Road, close to the Notre Dame exit.

While speaking with the driver, Michael Marsh, 29 of Gary, the troopers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent vehicle search, troopers located 16 Milwaukee brand power tools and 2 Dewalt brand power tools still sealed in their original packaging.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Further investigation revealed that the power tools were stolen from Home Depot stores in Grand Rapids and Sterling Heights in Michigan.

Marsh was arrested on the charges of receiving stolen property and driving while suspended - prior. He was also arrested for an active warrant for shoplifting out of St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Two passengers were also arrested. Jordan Smith, 19 of Crown Point and Eric Smith, 23 of Crown Point, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and warrants for shoplifting out of St. Joseph County, Michigan.