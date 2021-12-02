Lake County offices dress down to help patients

CROWN POINT — Employees in the Lake County auditor and recorder offices had a “Dress Down Day” to raise money to help patients at the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point.

The effort was spearheaded by Lake County Auditor Payroll/Purchasing Coordinator Sharon Tillery, a breast cancer survivor and patient at the Breast Care Center Crown Point. A $250 donation was made by the Auditor John Petalas’ staff, and a $160 donation came from Recorder Gina Pimentel’s staff.

“The Lake County Auditor John Petalas and staff were so humbled to have the opportunity to support and give back to the Breast Care Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Thank you, Breast Care Center, for all you do for our community,” Tillery said.

Director of Imaging at the Breast Care Center Michelle Kleszynski said, “We feel honored that both the auditor’s office and recorder’s office chose us to donate to. We are so privileged to serve the patients in our community and your generosity truly touches our hearts. Thank you from all of us at the Breast Care Center.”