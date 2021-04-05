Lake County Parks Department buys former GEO property in Hobart

HOBART — The Lake County Parks Department has purchased 40 acres of property in Hobart with plans to complete environmental and recreational enhancements to the area once speculated could become the site of an immigrant detention facility.
Lake County Parks on Thursday closed on a deal to buy the land for $576,000 from The GEO Group.
“We’re thrilled,” said Craig Zandstra, superintendent of planning and natural resources for Lake County Parks.
He said plans for the land include managing it as a nature preserve, and initial work will involve cleaning and securing the property. The department intends to enhance and restore native plant communities there. Non-motorized trails also will be constructed to connect natural areas in the city.
Purchasing the land along Hobart's western corridor near Robinson Lake and Interstate 65 is welcomed by many in the community because The GEO Group, which operates private prisons and detention centers, had owned the property for years.
When GEO purchased the land, it led to speculation the company was planning an immigrant detention center in Hobart. The potential for such a facility produced strong opposition from many in the community, and the project never materialized.
Zandstra said Lake County Parks has been working for two years to buy the land, and it received federal grants that provided half of the funding to acquire the 40 acres.
The Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, the Friends of Robinson Lake, the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Lake County Parks, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Lake Heritage Park Foundation contributed funding for the local match to the federal grants.
“There’s a lot of partners involved,” Zandstra said.
Acquiring the land will result in a variety of benefits. By creating new trails in the property, nature preserves managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be connected to the Oak Savannah Trail and Robinson Lake Park in Hobart.
A new parking lot is planned for the north end of the property so upland and wetland habitats can be restored in what is currently a parking lot and entrance drive on the site. Zandstra said the property already helps with flood control, and work to demolish the existing parking area will improve water quality and provide additional help with stormwater management.