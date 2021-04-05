Lake County Parks Department buys former GEO property in Hobart

HOBART — The Lake County Parks Department has purchased 40 acres of property in Hobart with plans to complete environmental and recreational enhancements to the area once speculated could become the site of an immigrant detention facility.

Lake County Parks on Thursday closed on a deal to buy the land for $576,000 from The GEO Group.

“We’re thrilled,” said Craig Zandstra, superintendent of planning and natural resources for Lake County Parks.

He said plans for the land include managing it as a nature preserve, and initial work will involve cleaning and securing the property. The department intends to enhance and restore native plant communities there. Non-motorized trails also will be constructed to connect natural areas in the city.

Purchasing the land along Hobart's western corridor near Robinson Lake and Interstate 65 is welcomed by many in the community because The GEO Group, which operates private prisons and detention centers, had owned the property for years.

When GEO purchased the land, it led to speculation the company was planning an immigrant detention center in Hobart. The potential for such a facility produced strong opposition from many in the community, and the project never materialized.