Lake County reimposing business restrictions to minimize spread of COVID-19

Vavilala also highly recommends families keep holiday gatherings small and limited to household members only.

In any case, social gatherings in Lake County cannot exceed more than 25 people absent an approved COVID-19 mitigation plan and special permission from the county health department.

The restrictions do not apply in Gary and East Chicago since each city is served by its own health department and health officer.

Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, president of the Lake County Council, said he supports the health officer's order, in part because he thinks Indiana lifted business restrictions too quickly following the initial peak of COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

"We have to have a compromise between public safety and the economy," Bilski said. "I think we err on the side of caution and we follow the expert's lead. And the sooner we cooperate, the sooner this COVID (stuff) is over with."

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said he understands the restrictions will be hard on many county businesses, but he believes Vavilala is acting in the interest of preserving the health and lives of county residents.