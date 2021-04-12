Lake County reports 3 new COVID deaths

In Monday's update, previously-excluded cases and tests were added to the total counts but were not included in the new counts.

County totals included 50,972 in Lake County, up 95; 17,373 in Porter County, up 140; 10,684 in LaPorte County, up 40; 3,429 in Jasper County, up seven; and 1,027 in Newton County, up three, following corrections.

As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 17,233 cases Friday. New cases added Monday reflect the difference between totals recorded last week.

Across Indiana there were 908 new cases, pushing the state's total to 699,823. New cases were reported between March 22 and Sunday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,510 cases, up three from the day before, and 39,881 tested. Lansing had 3,197 cases, up eight, and 32,068 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.4% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8.4% in Porter County, up from 8.2%; 10.6% in LaPorte County, up from 10.4%; 7.1% in Newton County, up from 7%; and 7.7% in Jasper County, down from 8.7%.