Lake County reports 3 new COVID deaths

Three more people in Lake County were reported dead from COVID-19, making it the only county in Indiana to record new deaths during a 24-hour reporting period, updated data showed.
To date, a total of 12,746 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were all reported on Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,488 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties to date.
County totals include 934 in Lake County, 270 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to data from the ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
State health officials listed 405 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from the previous day.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 increased to 83,485, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
Due to a data processing issue, 285 previously reported cases and 17,076 previously reported tests administered were excluded from the total counts on the dashboard between March 23 and Monday, ISDH said.
In Monday's update, previously-excluded cases and tests were added to the total counts but were not included in the new counts.
County totals included 50,972 in Lake County, up 95; 17,373 in Porter County, up 140; 10,684 in LaPorte County, up 40; 3,429 in Jasper County, up seven; and 1,027 in Newton County, up three, following corrections.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 17,233 cases Friday. New cases added Monday reflect the difference between totals recorded last week.
Across Indiana there were 908 new cases, pushing the state's total to 699,823. New cases were reported between March 22 and Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,510 cases, up three from the day before, and 39,881 tested. Lansing had 3,197 cases, up eight, and 32,068 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.4% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8.4% in Porter County, up from 8.2%; 10.6% in LaPorte County, up from 10.4%; 7.1% in Newton County, up from 7%; and 7.7% in Jasper County, down from 8.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,410,070 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,402,528 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 125,650 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,284,420.
ISDH also reported that 1,993,880 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,979,829 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.