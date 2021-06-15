Lake County Republican women hold organizational meeting

SCHERERVILLE — Lake County Republican women are invited to a call out meeting for those interested in joining a new club being formed.

The organizational meeting for the initial Lake County Republican Women's Club meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the St. John Township Community Center, 1515 W. U.S. 30, Schererville.

The purpose of the meeting is to organize the group, secure officers and committee chairs and make other decisions including location for future meetings and setting dues.

Interested women are invited to attend to receive more information and to join the group.

This organization will be an extension of the state and national organizations, Joanne Ricci said.

These organizations promote women to be involved in all areas of the Republican party.

"We will be advocates for all Republican candidates at all levels of government," Ricci said.

Ricci serves at the District One director for the Indiana Federation of Republican Women.

For more information, contact Ricci at 219-789-5040.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.