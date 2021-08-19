Lake County Republican Women's Club inaugurated

SCHERERVILLE — The Lake County Republican Women's Club was inaugurated in ceremonies Tuesday at the St. John Township Community Center.
Shirlene C. Olson is president of the new group. The Crown Point resident and a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant was sworn in along with other new officers during the candlelight ceremony.
Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc was among those attending.
"Let's make this organization great," Olson told those at the inauguration.
Joanne F. Ricci, outgoing District One Director of the Indiana Federation of Republican Women, installed the new officers.
Other officers sworn in included Dr. Cynthia Hoess-Jerge, first vice president; Gabriela Diaz, second vice president; and Barbara Muckel, treasurer.
Rachelle Baker, who will serve as the third vice president, was not in attendance.
Ricci, a Lakes of the Four Seasons resident, was also honored for more than 50 years of involvement in the Lake County Republican Party.
Featured guest Monica Kozlowski, president of the Indiana Federation of Republican Women who serves as regional director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, paid tribute to Ricci at the end of her speech.
"She's been a delight. I don't know of anyone who has served more time," Kozlowski.
Ricci, who received a plaque from Kozlowski, will also be honored Aug. 27 at the Indiana Federation of Republican Women Tribute to Women Dinner in Indianapolis.
Ricci served as the Winfield District chair for 10 years, served as the Mid-Lake Republican Women's club president, treasurer, and scholarship chair and served as the state's District One Director for six years.
"This is quite something. I didn't expect this," Ricci said.
Ricci recalled in the early years of her involvement with the Republican party and starting a group called the Friday Night Club.
"We were the new kids on the block," Ricci said.
Ricci remembered dressing up in an elephant costume for a GOP-sponsored float that took part in the Fourth of July parade in Lakes of the Four Seasons.
"It was hotter than hot and my first time being a showman," Ricci said.
Kozlowski, who presented the new club's charter to Olson, said the new organization will be an extension of the state and national Republican organizations.
Those members of the new local organization will have the opportunity to network and have guest speakers at all levels.
"These organizations are built on the strength of its members," Kozlowski said.
She also called on members to volunteer, citing her own beginnings as a volunteer working for the campaign of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, who died in 2019.
Her volunteer work led to her working for both Lugar and U.S. Sen. Dan Coats.
"I wasn't raised in a political family," Kozlowski said.
The Lake County Republican Women's Club next meets on Sept. 16.
For more information contact Ricci at 219-789-5040.