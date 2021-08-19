Lake County Republican Women's Club inaugurated

"She's been a delight. I don't know of anyone who has served more time," Kozlowski.

Ricci, who received a plaque from Kozlowski, will also be honored Aug. 27 at the Indiana Federation of Republican Women Tribute to Women Dinner in Indianapolis.

Ricci served as the Winfield District chair for 10 years, served as the Mid-Lake Republican Women's club president, treasurer, and scholarship chair and served as the state's District One Director for six years.

"This is quite something. I didn't expect this," Ricci said.

Ricci recalled in the early years of her involvement with the Republican party and starting a group called the Friday Night Club.

"We were the new kids on the block," Ricci said.

Ricci remembered dressing up in an elephant costume for a GOP-sponsored float that took part in the Fourth of July parade in Lakes of the Four Seasons.

"It was hotter than hot and my first time being a showman," Ricci said.

Kozlowski, who presented the new club's charter to Olson, said the new organization will be an extension of the state and national Republican organizations.