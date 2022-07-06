Lake County Retired Teachers Association reaps rewards

The Lake County Association for Retired Teachers has received several honors from the state organization at the annual Representative Assembly June 8 in Indianapolis.

The local won Honorable Mention Website, webmaster Joe Markovich and winner of the Honorable Mention Newsletter, editor Sally Will.

Members Julie Baciu and Jo Ann Manes received the Honorable Mention Volunteer Certificate; winner of Outstanding Community Service Group Project, chairperson Mavis Ward; member Christine Small was awarded the AMBA Clock award for outstanding volunteer service.

Lake County Retired Teachers’ Association was chartered in 1965 as an affiliate of the Indiana Retired Teachers’ Association.

Its mission is to support retired teachers of Indiana, LCRTA’s focus is on the retired teachers of Lake County.

The association lobbies for cost-of-living adjustments and supports legislation that helps Indiana’s retired teachers.

LCRTA also helps teachers connect with state departments, encourages volunteering and offers other perks such as travel, dental, hearing and financial aid for a struggling retiree. LCRTA offers Active Teacher grants to teachers still in the classroom, too.