Lake County Salvation Army locations still accepting donations for Angel Tree

MUNSTER — With only a week until Christmas, Lake County Salvation Army community centers are still accepting donations for families in need.
Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said while the organization has been "blessed in many ways" and received many gifts, it still needs help with its Angel Tree program.
"The requests for help are still coming in, and it's shifted a little bit, where it looks like we may have enough toys, but more and more parents are requesting new clothing for their kids," Feldman said.
In particular, Feldman said parents are requesting winter clothing for their children, such as boots and winter jackets.
"There's been an unusually high response for parents asking for that kind of clothing — winter coats, winter clothing, shoes — also for Christmas gifts," Feldman said, noting families may not be able to afford new winter gear this year due to the pandemic.
Feldman said families in need can request assistance until noon on Christmas Eve from any of the three Northwest Indiana community centers.
"We expect, like it's always been, that there are families, that for whatever reason, come to us at the last minute and have needs," Feldman said. "Whether it's food they need, or whether it's toys for their kids — that's why we always try to collect miscellaneous toys."
Feldman said donations can be delivered to whichever community center is closest to them. There centers at 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster; 4800 Harrison St., Gary; and 513 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago.
Gallery: Holiday lights of Northwest Indiana
Luczak family
Hanft family
Hanft family
Hanft family
Armstrong family
Panozzo family
Payne family
Velgos family
Velgos family
Velgos family
Kern family
Kern family
Kern family
Bozak family
Keenan family
Birkenfeld family
Schmick family
Schmick family
Schmick family
Leluga family
Yarbrough family
Arndt family
Arndt family
Arndt family
Arndt family
Starkey family
Block family
Manfre family
Manfre family
Manfre family
Rau family
Rau family
Rau family
Carr family
5655 Broadway
5655 Broadway
Herlitz family
Cammarata family
Hollandsworth family
Sajda family
Hiatt family
Hiatt family
Hiatt family
Pearson family
Pearson family
Pearson family
Reule family
Reule family
DeAdam family
Asche family
Labus family
Sutton family
Bibler family
Warren family
Gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.