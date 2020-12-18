Lake County Salvation Army locations still accepting donations for Angel Tree

MUNSTER — With only a week until Christmas, Lake County Salvation Army community centers are still accepting donations for families in need.

Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said while the organization has been "blessed in many ways" and received many gifts, it still needs help with its Angel Tree program.

"The requests for help are still coming in, and it's shifted a little bit, where it looks like we may have enough toys, but more and more parents are requesting new clothing for their kids," Feldman said.

In particular, Feldman said parents are requesting winter clothing for their children, such as boots and winter jackets.

"There's been an unusually high response for parents asking for that kind of clothing — winter coats, winter clothing, shoes — also for Christmas gifts," Feldman said, noting families may not be able to afford new winter gear this year due to the pandemic.

Feldman said families in need can request assistance until noon on Christmas Eve from any of the three Northwest Indiana community centers.