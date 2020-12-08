Lake County sheriff, commissioner have tiff over broken lights at jail

CROWN POINT — Darkness is descending on the Lake County Jail.
More than a dozen floodlights around the exterior of the jail weren’t functioning Monday night during a Times visit to the Lake County Government Center at 2298 N. Main St.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez complained this week that the malfunctioning lights are threatening to cause a security problem at the lockup, where hundreds of criminal defendants, arrested on suspicion of violent and property crimes, are housed.
The sheriff is blaming the Lake County Commissioners, who are responsible for maintaining all county government properties.
Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said he already is on the job and didn’t understand why the sheriff is so in the dark.
“He didn’t go to the commissioners to complain about it. He went to (The Times).”
Tippy said he has known about the broken lights since early November when the commissioners’ maintenance crew reported it him.
He said the commissioners voted last week to replace the lights on the high masts in the southern parking lot. He said the sheriff should have known that, too.
Tippy said it requires a private vendor to obtain new light fixtures and install them on the masts, which are dozen of feet tall, the repairs won’t be completed for several days.
Tippy said the maintenance crew is currently working on gathering the specification to replace the lower flood lights attached to the front and rear entrances of the jail building as well as free standing lamp posts illuminating service roads on the west and south side of the jail.
Tippy and the sheriff have clashed repeatedly in recent years over several major purchases the sheriff has wanted the county to make to replace sheriff’s department vehicles and computer hardware needed to train county officers.
The sheriff complained commissioners were holding up purchases that county government’s fiscal body — the Lake County Council — already approved.
The commissioners have delayed or reduced the sheriff’s projects because of doubts over the need to spend so much money.
Tippy complained earlier the sheriff, a Democrat, was creating public controversy to help the campaign of Tippy’s Democratic opponent, Gerry Scheub, in last month’s general election.
Tippy defeated Scheub.
Tippy said the broken exterior lights are unrelated to a separate controversy over the purchase and installation of indoor LED light fixtures at county government buildings.
Commissioners have been suing LTN Solutions and Ryan Rettig, of Crown Point, to recoup $80,000 in light fixtures the county claims LTN failed to deliver because of LTN’s financial difficulties.
