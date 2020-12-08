Lake County sheriff, commissioner have tiff over broken lights at jail

CROWN POINT — Darkness is descending on the Lake County Jail.

More than a dozen floodlights around the exterior of the jail weren’t functioning Monday night during a Times visit to the Lake County Government Center at 2298 N. Main St.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez complained this week that the malfunctioning lights are threatening to cause a security problem at the lockup, where hundreds of criminal defendants, arrested on suspicion of violent and property crimes, are housed.

The sheriff is blaming the Lake County Commissioners, who are responsible for maintaining all county government properties.

Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said he already is on the job and didn’t understand why the sheriff is so in the dark.

“He didn’t go to the commissioners to complain about it. He went to (The Times).”

Tippy said he has known about the broken lights since early November when the commissioners’ maintenance crew reported it him.

He said the commissioners voted last week to replace the lights on the high masts in the southern parking lot. He said the sheriff should have known that, too.