A national spotlight will shine this summer on the Lake County Sheriff's Department when it appears in a new live show, similar to "Cops," that legendary producer Dick Wolf is doing for Fox.
The network television reality show "First Responders Live" will follow police officers, firefighters and paramedics from around the country, including Lake County sheriff's deputies. The unscripted show will be hosted by Josh Elliott, a television journalist formerly of CBS News.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said his department reached a deal approved by the Lake County Commissioners with the production company 44 Blue Productions to start filming the live show in Lake County this summer.
"They did research around the nation and found we were unique," he said. "They gave us a call."
The Lake County Sheriff's Department won't receive any compensation for appearing on the show, but it will mean exposure.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase the sheriff's department in Lake County and across the United States," Martinez said. "We can showcase the brave work the men and women of the sheriff's department do every day."
Film crews will ride along with different sheriff's deputies each episode. Many already have stepped forward to volunteer, Martinez said.
"I'm pretty excited," Martinez said. "This will show the citizens of Lake County the fine job these men and women have done every day, and it will be showcased nationally on the Fox network."
There will be a slight delay from the live feed so the footage can be approved, such as by ensuring no undercover narcotics detectives appear on screen and get their cover blown.
"It's like another 'Cops' but of course it happens live," Martinez said.
Wolf also produces "Law & Order," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." on NBC, among other shows.
“I have always been fascinated by the brave work of first responders, who face life-and-death decisions on a daily basis,” Wolf said in a press release for Fox. “'First Responders Live' will give viewers a front-row seat to paramedic, fire and police calls, and they will see the challenges of every type of emergency. It is truly the real-life version of 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Chicago Med.'”
The new show is set to debut on June 12.