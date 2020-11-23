 Skip to main content
Lake County sheriff warns against phone calls falsely claiming to be from department
Lake County Sheriff's Office stock police cars

The Lake County Sheriff's Office

 Provided

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is putting out a warning about phone calls falsely claiming to be officers with the sheriff's Civil Office.

The sheriff's department was recently made aware of the calls received recently by Lake County residents from the numbers 219-655-9726 and 832-280-6535.

Neither number is affiliated with the sheriff's department, a spokeswoman said, and the department will not make calls to inform residents that they have an active warrant.

Officials are advising Lake County residents not to give out any personal information or to meet with anyone calling from the two phone numbers.

