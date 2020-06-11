Lake election officials close out primary

CROWN POINT — The Lake County elections board put a final punctuation Thursday on an extraordinary primary election.
Its five Democratic and Republican board members met to decide whether to include, in the final and official vote tally, any of more than 50 provisional and emergency paper ballots cast June 2.
These ballots were cast by persons who went to polling places on Primary Election Day to use electronic voting machines but were denied access by poll workers who challenged the voters' eligibility for a variety of reasons.
The voters filled out paper ballots that came under the board’s scrutiny Thursday.
Several voters had to cast provisional ballots because they failed to present state-issued identification cards, like drivers’ licenses, at the polling place.
The board said Thursday they would count their ballots if they bring identification to the election board office by noon Friday.
Other voters were forced to fill out provisional ballots because the voting machine was temporarily out of service or questions whether the voters lived within the boundaries of the precincts of the polling place.
There also was confusion about whether some voters already had cast absentee ballots before the election and were trying to vote again.
The board voted to count more than a dozen of these provisional ballots if the professional election staff can verify they were properly cast. That would include whether the poll workers who handled the provisional ballot correctly initialed their signatures on the form.
The board chose to reject more than 30 provisional ballots cast by people who weren’t properly registered to vote, didn’t live in the precinct or the provisional ballots were technically flawed.
With that accomplished, Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman said the vote tally becomes final and official noon Friday.
She said none of the contested provisional ballots will change the outcome in any June 2 contests for federal state and county public offices as well as state convention delegates and Republican precinct committee members.
The primary will be remembered for being held in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that required election workers to wear face masks and provide voters with hand sanitizers.
Health concerns made it difficult for election officials to fully staff the county’s 181 polling places, requiring some to work two or more precincts simultaneously and recruit last-minute workers.
It also took place during civil unrest sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man killed by a police officer who kneeled on his neck.
Election and sheriff’s officials had to make contingency plans to respond to any protests that might interfere with voting June 2, although none like that took place.
Although most races were decided within a few hours of the polls closing, the final results of the race in the Democratic primary for Lake County Recorder weren’t known until three days later.
Problems counting a record number of write-in absentee ballots delayed the declaration that Regina “Gina” Pimentel of Crown Point was the winner.
Glenn Johnson, a Gary businessman, who was more than 900 votes behind, questioned the validity of the count last week, saying vote totals posted just after the election on the county’s mobile app varied from tapes—– receipts generated from voting machines in at least five Gary, Calumet and Griffith precincts.
Johnson could demand a recount, now that the vote tally is official. He could not be reached Thursday for comment.
