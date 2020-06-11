Lake election officials close out primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County elections board put a final punctuation Thursday on an extraordinary primary election.

Its five Democratic and Republican board members met to decide whether to include, in the final and official vote tally, any of more than 50 provisional and emergency paper ballots cast June 2.

These ballots were cast by persons who went to polling places on Primary Election Day to use electronic voting machines but were denied access by poll workers who challenged the voters' eligibility for a variety of reasons.

The voters filled out paper ballots that came under the board’s scrutiny Thursday.

Several voters had to cast provisional ballots because they failed to present state-issued identification cards, like drivers’ licenses, at the polling place.

The board said Thursday they would count their ballots if they bring identification to the election board office by noon Friday.

Other voters were forced to fill out provisional ballots because the voting machine was temporarily out of service or questions whether the voters lived within the boundaries of the precincts of the polling place.