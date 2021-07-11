Lake Hills Fire Department rolls out advanced life support ambulance

ST. JOHN TOWNSHIP — The Lake Hills Fire Department now has an advanced life support ambulance in its arsenal.

St. John Township residents will now have access to the same care as surrounding communities, as the fire department moved from a basic to an advanced life support ambulance July 1, Fire Chief Shane Adams said in a news release.

Ambulance service first began in the department in 1993 and was staffed by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), Adams said.

Ten years later in 2013, two EMTs began staffing the ambulance during the day Monday through Friday, Adams said.

"We have slowly been adding on shifts and hours throughout the years. We have been working on funding so we could provide advanced life support," Adams said.

Until Lake Hills made the transition earlier this month, the department had to rely on surrounding fire departments for advanced life support, Adams said.

"The surrounding fire departments have done an outstanding job helping us in this capacity, and we would like to thank them for this," he said.