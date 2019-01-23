A recent Indiana University study examined why cancer death rates are above the state average in 34 counties, including Lake and LaPorte.
The researchers found that socioeconomics and race play a big role in the disparities.
"High-income populations tend to engage in healthier behaviors in terms of regular exercise, in terms of having cancer screenings, having access to doctors regularly," said Joy L. Lee, a health services researcher with the Regenstrief Institute, an Indianapolis medical research organization affiliated with the IU School of Medicine.
They are also less likely to smoke, noted another one of the study's authors, Susan Rawl, a nursing professor at IUPUI.
The findings were based on 970 survey responses from residents of the 34 counties with above-average cancer death rates. Lake and LaPorte are among those counties, while Porter is not.
Thirteen percent of white respondents to the study were unable to see a doctor due to cost in the previous 12 months, compared to 24 percent of black respondents.
"The inability to see a doctor because of cost has an impact on your health, your ability to be screened and your ability to stay healthy," Rawl said.
Hoosiers with less income and education had worse access to care, regardless of race, the research found.
The IU Simon Cancer Center study was funded by the National Cancer Institute as a way to reduce cancer mortality disparities across the state. Similar grants went to 13 other cancer centers around the country in the hopes of doing the same nationwide.
The study discovered that black Hoosiers were less likely than whites to get certain cancers but more likely to die from them. They also were less inclined to perceive a risk or worry about cancer.
"There's something called 'cancer fatalism' ... that is shown to be higher in African-Americans — the belief that if you get cancer you're going to die," Rawl said.
"But ... if you can't access the best quality care readily in your neighborhood or because of finances, that may be where those beliefs come from. I think they're grounded for most people in reality rather than just being a misunderstanding."
And while black women were six times more likely than white women to get screened for cervical cancer, they died from it at a higher rate, the surveys revealed.
The authors hope to use the study as a benchmark for future research and the start of finding a solution to Indiana's cancer death discrepancies.
"There's room for us as researchers, and the outreach and education that the Cancer Center can provide, to target some of these populations and help them understand their risk factors, understand what can be done," Rawl said.