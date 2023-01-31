Lake, LaPorte and Crown Point libraries all phase out most late fines

Misplacing a library book or forgetting when it's due typically results in getting slapped with a late fine.

These library fines then must be paid off before they let you check out any more books to read.

But now, three of Northwest Indiana's largest library districts — the Lake County Public Library, the LaPorte County Public Library and the Crown Point Community Library — have recently phased out fines on most materials. The Porter County Public Library System also did away with most fines in 2019.

"Our strategic plan directed us to looking at barriers to usage. When we returned after the closure, we stopped fines on children’s books because we didn’t want kids to be stopped because of fines. They depend on the adults to bring them to the library. We didn’t see a large increase in items being returned late," Lake County Public Library Director Ingrid Norris said. "In 2022, we did a study on overdue fines and determined that all our communities returned books late at about the same rate. But the number of blocked cards ran from 3% in an affluent community to almost 25% in a community that was not as affluent."

It's an issue of accessibility, Norris said.

"We discovered that fines presented a major barrier to many people who need the library," she said. "A small fine to some is an unmanageable burden to others — and what's more, we discovered that fines do not alter behavior. People would keep an item overdue even if there was a fine associated with it. Rather, returning an item late had more to do with socioeconomic factors, like transportation options."

Many libraries have been doing away with fines for years, said Fonda Owens, director of LaPorte County Public Library. In January, the LaPorte County Public Library moved away from daily fines in favor of charging only for lost or damaged items.

"It seemed reasonable to examine why the library should be charging overdue fees to the other accounts in light of the research that shows overdue fines do not significantly impact the return of items to the library. Studies also show that library fines disproportionately impact youth and low-income families," she said. "Another contributing factor was the increasing cost of collecting fines. A growing number of people don’t carry cash and processing fees on debit and credit transactions come at a cost to the library. We found that less than 0.3% of the library’s revenue came from overdue fines. The processing fees paid out by the library further reduced that number, and in addition to that is the cost of the staff time to collect, count and take to the bank for deposit the money collected for payment. If we monetized all of this, we believe that the library would actually be saving money by not collecting overdue fines."

The LaPorte County Public Library has not charged late fines for at least 20 years on its Doorstep Delivery Service, which drops off books at the homes of mobility-challenged seniors. It also got rid of fines on students' accounts five years ago, benefiting students who need resources to help with their homework.

"The policy at LaPorte has been evolving over time and had been changing for a number of years," Owens said. "Some people will come back to the library. It is possible that some long overdue materials will be returned. The library will not be paying debit/credit card processing fees. Staff time will be freed up to concentrate on delivering better customer service."

The American Library Association passed a resolution encouraging libraries to cease fines at its Midwinter Meeting in 2019. It made the case that late fines resulted in social inequity and denied access to people who might not be able to pay them, Crown Point Community Library Director Julie Wendorf said.

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the trend.

"The fine-free trend had begun prior to the pandemic with some forward-thinking libraries. For most libraries, their first experience with going fine-free was when many libraries suspended fines during 2020 as returning library materials became difficult and libraries started off quarantining library materials while awaiting scientific research about COVID's ability to remain on library materials," she said. "After the trial fine-free period, many libraries either continued to be fine-free or they reinstated fines. The Crown Point Community Library reinstated fines in early 2021 and spent the entirety of 2022 researching the impact to the library from all aspects to determine if we can discontinue fines."

By June of last year, about 100 of the 236 Indiana libraries went fine-free, Wendorf said.

"Library fines were part of the way libraries had been conceived. There is a great 'Seinfeld' episode with a library cop showing up to Jerry's apartment that has become iconic. The concept of fines was so ingrained in how libraries operated, it was hard to wrap our heads around the shift," Wendorf said. "The Crown Point Community Library had been charging fines for overdue materials since it had opened in 1908."

But librarians have taken a new look at longtime practices. They came to realize that scrapping fines wouldn't result in patrons holding onto checked-out books forever.

"Early adopters of going fine-free were able to demonstrate that fines had little to no impact on how long patrons kept materials. Those that could afford the minimal fine would keep materials until they were overdue and simply pay the fine," Wendorf said. "Those that couldn't afford to pay the fine were often blocked and were not able to check out materials. Many of these at-risk patrons would have to make the choice to forgo using the library as a resource simply because they were unable to pay their fines and often they were in the most need of the library's resources. Many librarians, and even community members, believed that library fines were a way to teach responsibility. It took a long time for library leaders to recognize that teaching responsibility to community members is not the mission of the library."

The Porter County Public Library did away with late fines in 2019, and the policy has been going well, Director Jesse Butz said.

"It may feel like a trend right now, but this is actually a movement that has been gaining momentum over the last decade or so," he said. "As more libraries see the successes that can be had from going fine-free and that their worst fears in doing so aren’t realized, they are more comfortable taking the chance on such a positive change. I’m proud we were one of the first in Indiana to do so."

The library district went ahead with the change after determining the fines accounted for less than 1% of its budget, Butz said.

"The decision was about access to our library and ensuring that access is provided to as many people as possible," he said. "That we eliminated as many barriers to access as possible while minimizing the financial considerations of fines on our budget. Once we knew that we could eliminate fines without negatively impacting our budget, we knew it was the only responsible decision to increase access to the library to those that need it most."

More than 20,000 patrons in Porter County had been blocked after racking up more than $10 in fines, Butz said.

"The majority of those patrons would have never come back to the library. Without the fines they have a second chance to continue to use the library," he said. "And finally, without fines we have seen an increase in donations from our patrons, more than offsetting the minor benefit of fines. When coupled with fewer replacements and administrative costs of billing, we have had a positive impact on our budget."

The traditional policy of charging patrons fines for every day a book or DVD was late was long-standing because it was essential to budgets in the beginning, Butz said. But that importance diminished over the last half-century as the method of funding libraries evolved.

But fear and a desire to teach responsibility helped keep policies of late fees in place long after they served their original purpose, Butz said.

"There was the fear that your materials would never come back without a negative reason to return the materials. The truth was that most people just want to access more titles and will bring the item back, and that by removing fines more titles come back because the negative stigma and financial burden of a fine has been removed," he said. "And the idea that it is the library’s job to teach personal responsibility was always misguided. There are so many reasons a title may be late that have nothing to do with personal responsibility. Sometimes life just happens. If life happens and a fine hits that results in you being forced to decide to pay for food, or rent, or a medical bill, or the library books you forgot to return? With that mentality, you're just more out of luck. Without the fine we don’t pile on, the materials come back and you aren’t blocked from future access. A win all around."

Fines never generated a significant amount of revenue, accounting for less than 1% of the Lake County Public Library system with branches in Munster, Merrillville, Schererville, St. John, Cedar Lake, Griffith, Highland, Hobart and Lake Station, Norris said.

"It will not impact the services, and we do not need to generate additional revenue. Our patrons already pay property taxes to support the library," Norris said. "In 2013, the overdue fines were around 1.7% of our budget. After we instituted automatic renewals in 2015 it dropped to 0.6%. In 2021 it dropped to 0.1%."

It was less than 1% of the budget in Crown Point, falling sharply after automatic renewals and the reduction of fines on DVDs and other special collections from $1 a day to 10 cents a day.

At the LaPorte County Public Library System, the amount raised also was negligible.

"Since the amount is so small it won’t have to be made up in any way. It is entirely possible that we may experience a net gain from dropping overdue fines," Owens said. "That will remain to be seen. Not enough time has passed for us to be able to make that determination yet. It does improve accessibility — especially for those who experience a greater impact from the fee. It was a deterrence to people who could not pay. They can return to the library now without worry about how to pay overdue fines in these tough economic times."

So far, it has not caused any issues with books not being turned in on time at the Lake County Public Library System, Norris said.

"We are a larger library with multiple copies filling holds. We will also be keeping an eye on our holds queues to make sure they don't suddenly increase," he said. "We have a monitoring and purchasing strategy in place to keep wait times down so that everyone can continue to enjoy the collection without disruptions."

Patrons have loved the change, Norris said.

"We sent postcards to the patrons that were blocked to tell them we waived the fines, and they are happy to return," she said. "We just started publicizing, so some people aren’t aware yet. I’m hoping parents that were worried about fines accruing will allow their children to check out more. I want to encourage kids to read without the fear of fines. Some people were embarrassed to return if they couldn’t pay, so I’m hoping this will encourage them to return."

The system still does have some safeguards in place.

"If the item is two weeks overdue the person is stopped from checking out more materials," she said. "Once the material is returned or paid for if it’s lost, they can check out again. There still is a due date. We still have automatic renewals if no one is waiting for the item, and we’ll still send notifications when items become overdue. Currently, less than 2% of the items are returned late and very few get to two weeks overdue which is when we declare the item as lost and send a bill."

Some books have been out for a day or two longer at Porter County Public Library branches, but many long overdue books have been returned, Butz said.

"We’ve had patrons come back that haven’t been here in years. We have had old materials come back. And our employees are able to focus on the important things like increasing access, positive customer service and serving our community as opposed to negative interactions at our service points or in the community," he said. "We also noticed an immediate increase in circulation of both physical and electronic materials. And finally, we have had numerous donations as result of this policy."

Libraries now have fewer barriers to entry, Wendorf said.

"Without fines, the Crown Point Community Library is able to fully embrace its guiding value of access for all community members," she said. "Fines have been shown to disproportionately harm those that can least afford them. It also makes the interactions between front line staff and patrons much more pleasant as disagreements regarding fines have gone away."

It's part of an ongoing effort to make libraries more accessible to all, Wendorf said.

"Improving accessibility was the driving force for the change. We did find that those that could afford to pay their fines would remark that they considered it a donation to the library, while those that could not were unable to use the library as a personal resource any longer. The library had done away with many access issues, including those with blocked privileges being able to use all other library services and use public computers, but the inability to check out materials due to fines was problematic for many community members," she said. "Community members already make their contributions to the library operating budget via their property taxes. We'd welcome those wanting to donate to the library to do so through benevolent giving rather than library fines."

