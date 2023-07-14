Communities along Lake Michigan are taking action to enforce water safety at their beaches by installing life ring safety stations in an effort to prevent more fatal drownings.

This year, 13 of the 34 Great Lakes drownings occurred in Lake Michigan, according to Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. he many local drownings have caused Beverly Shores to recently install one safety station at Rebora Plaza, said town board member Kevin Fitzgerald.

“I hope it never gets used, but even if it’s used once it’s well worth the cost,” Fitzgerald said.

The safety station, which cost about $800, includes a life ring, weather-proof case and 100-foot durable rope. Safety stations have already been installed along Gary and Michigan City beaches. Additional stations can be found at Porter Beach, Ogden Dunes, and Portage Lake Front and River Walk.

GLSRP Co-Founder and Executive Director Dave Benjamin is glad beach communities are taking action to install safety stations although Senate Bill 424 was stalled in April. The bill, which would have gone into effect July 1, would have required life ring safety stations to be installed on piers and at all public access points on Lake Michigan.

Three of the 13 Lake Michigan drownings this season have occurred in Northwest Indiana. Onyx Torres, 7, died on June 15 after drowning at Ogden Dunes. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14, according to the CDC.

State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, said a member of his family who is a Portage Police Officer was the first person to respond to the drowning that day. Pol said his sister-in-law noted feeling unsafe entering the water without any floatation device or safety equipment. It's unknown whether there could have been a difference that day if a safety station was installed sooner, Benjamin said.

“Drownings are almost like clockwork. It happens every summer and I’m tired of seeing it,” he said.

Pol plans to bring back SB 424 to legislation in hopes it'll pass in the house the next time it's proposed. Until then, the Lake Michigan Water Front Safety Initiative — Indiana, is continuing to advocate for the installation of safety stations to communities.

"We're trying to figure out who to speak to that can help activate the community," said Evelyn Hernandez, group member and drowning survivor. "We want to continue to support families of drowning victims and be here if they need support."

The CDC reports 4,000 fatal and unintentional drownings occur annually. This equates to an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

Members from the safety initiative and GLSRP have began to collaborate with the Dunes National Park for the addition of safety stations. Drowning remains the second leading cause of death at national parks nationwide, Benjamin said.

Lynn Jaynes, safety initiative member, is positive about the collaboration with the national park and other communities wanting to increase water safety. (People interested in volunteering with the safety initiative are encouraged to contact Benjamin at dave.benjamin@glsrp.org.)

The initiative's next goal is to work with local schools to add water safety into the curriculum. This would reach the largest audience in the smallest amount of time, Benjamin said.

"Drowning is a public health issue and it should be funded like one," Benjamin said. "Victims shouldn't have to relive this over and over again."

For more information on drowning statistics and safety tips, visit glsrp.org.