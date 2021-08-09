Lake, Porter United Ways merging to better serve Region residents

The idea of a merger is several years old, but work on it began in earnest in February.

“Both organizations bring different things to the table, and we look to expand on that,” Strack said. “Putting both of these organizations together, we can do greater together than either one could individually.”

Lake Area United Way has, since 2018, focused its efforts on aiding ALICE households — an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Essentially, these are households that earn more than the federal poverty level but less than enough to cover the basic cost of living for the county. The LAUW contributes to a variety of service organizations to support families with assistance ranging from child care and education to health care, financial stability and other basic needs.

One of its initiatives, the Level Up program, helps struggling, working families gain access to job training, financial education, assistance with child care and other assistance overcoming obstacles preventing them from moving into better paying jobs and becoming more financially secure. The first graduates of that program were honored at Sunday’s event.