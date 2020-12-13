Lake recorder calls on all angels to help St. Jude House

CROWN POINT — Lake County Recorder elect Gina Pimentel is asking the public to donate gifts this Christmas to St. Jude House.

Pimentel, elected county recorder last month, said she has set up an Angel Tree in her office at the Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St. in Crown Point, to assist residents of the St. Jude House Domestic Violence Shelter in Crown Point.

She is asking the public to visit her office and take ornaments listing donations, such as gift cards, clothing, dolls, action figures and cleaning supplies for at-risk women and their children who use the shelter.

“During my meeting there, I was thoroughly impressed by the staff and facility and I was given a list of needs that I have placed on our angel tree," Pimentel said.

“I encourage those to come and take as many ornaments as possible and bring back the items to the Recorder’s Office, and put them under the tree by noon Dec. 23."

Gifts will be taken to St. Jude that day, and items do not have to be wrapped, Pimentel said.

