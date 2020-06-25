You are the owner of this article.
Lake Station City Hall reopens July 6
Lake Station City Hall reopens July 6

STOCK_Lake Station City Hall

Lake Station City Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times, file

LAKE STATION — City Hall will reopen to the public on July 6, and precautions will be in place for the health and safety of visitors and employees.

Lake Station leaders ask people to wear masks or face coverings when inside any city building and to follow social distancing policies.

Lake Station will operate on its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays when City Hall reopens.

The Board of Works is expected to resume meeting on July 7 and the next City Council meeting is expected to take place July 9.

There are no changes at this time to Lake Station's current garbage and recycling schedule.

Trash will be continue to be collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Recycling will be collected on Fridays.

