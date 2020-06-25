Lake Station City Hall reopens July 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — City Hall will reopen to the public on July 6, and precautions will be in place for the health and safety of visitors and employees.

Lake Station leaders ask people to wear masks or face coverings when inside any city building and to follow social distancing policies.

Lake Station will operate on its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays when City Hall reopens.

The Board of Works is expected to resume meeting on July 7 and the next City Council meeting is expected to take place July 9.

There are no changes at this time to Lake Station's current garbage and recycling schedule.

Trash will be continue to be collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Recycling will be collected on Fridays.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.