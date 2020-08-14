You have permission to edit this article.
Lake Station continues road improvements
urgent

Lake Station City Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAKE STATION — A three-phase road construction project is underway in Lake Station, and officials say the work has long been needed.

“Some roads haven’t been paved in 40, 50 years,” Councilman Rick Long said. “They’re still on the original asphalt.”

In the initial phase of the major project, Lake Station is focusing on Central Avenue, Fairview Avenue, Clay Street and Liverpool Road.

“The roads are looking good,” Councilman Neil Anderson said.

Long said the road improvements have been a “long time coming,” but “we just haven’t had the money” to address them.

“Everybody wishes this could’ve been done (earlier),” Long said.

The lack of funding available in the past led to Lake Station actively pursuing grants to complete road projects.

The three-phase road initiative comes after Lake Station was awarded about $1 million in 2019 through the state’s Community Crossings grant program.

The city also was awarded about $900,000 this year in Community Crossings money.

“I’m definitely impressed with the roadwork that’s being done,” Councilman Dewey Lemley said.

The second phase of the project could start in August, said Adrian Vera, Lake Station’s chief of staff.

“We have about 16 roads on the next list,” Vera said.

Marquette Road, Schneider Street, Warren Street and Union Street are among the roads that will be improved in the next phase.

“(They are) some of our worst roads in the city,” Vera said.

